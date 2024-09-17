CardinalOps Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps , the leading detection posture management company, today announced that its CardinalOps Platform for Falcon® LogScale and CardinalOps TI-Ops for Falcon® Adversary Intelligence Premium are now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible security products. These new integrations enable organizations to continuously optimize the coverage and fidelity of detection rules in CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale™, and also operationalize CrowdStrike's industry-leading threat intelligence to proactively defend against the latest developments in adversary tactics.

"Driven by advancements in threat actor sophistication and increased complexity in IT environments, organizations are struggling to effectively detect and defend against adversaries," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and Co-Founder, CardinalOps. "The ability to measure the detection posture of your organization while continuously adding and strengthening your capabilities is vital for security teams to protect against bad actors. Together with CrowdStrike, we are helping organizations maximize the effectiveness of their detection tools and operationalize advanced adversary intelligence to decrease exposure and defend against modern threats."

The CardinalOps Detection Posture Management Platform for Falcon® LogScale™ maps existing detection rules to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework while also pinpointing misconfigured, noisy, or broken detections. It then delivers rule fix recommendations and curated sets of high-fidelity detections that can be deployed to Falcon® LogScale™ with a few clicks, significantly accelerating detection engineering performance and efficacy.

CardinalOps' TI-Ops operationalizes CrowdStrike Falcon® Adversary Intelligence Premium reports by converting adversary behaviors (TTPs) into actionable insights and detections that can be deployed directly into a customer's existing SIEM tool. Leveraging AI and automation, the CardinalOps platform extracts atomic TTPs from intelligence reports, measures threat severity and relevance, and then builds custom, production-ready detections. This enables organizations to gain the speed, scale, and expertise needed to proactively defend against the latest threat actors and adversary campaigns.

CardinalOps integrations with CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale™ and Falcon® Adversary Intelligence Premium are now available for purchase at the CrowdStrike Marketplace .

CardinalOps is sponsoring Fal.Con 2024 , taking place September 16-19 at the ARIA in Las Vegas, and will be providing demos of solutions at booth 6H in the Innovators Pavilion. CardinalOps and CrowdStrike will also be teaming up for a joint Breakout Session during Fal.Con on Wednesday, September 18th at 4 PM PDT titled, "Operationalizing the Last Mile: Intelligence-Driven Outcomes in Diverse Security Stacks."

The CardinalOps platform is powered by automation and MITRE ATT&CK to optimize the security controls of your existing tools in order to maximize your threat coverage and reduce your organization's overall risk and exposure. It improves detection engineering productivity by more than 10x and integrates with existing tools including CrowdStrike LogScale, Google SecOps (formerly Chronicle), IBM QRadar, Microsoft Sentinel, and Splunk. With CardinalOps, organizations can eliminate critical security exposures, operationalize threat intelligence, and gain comprehensive visibility into their detection posture. For more information, visit cardinalops.com .

