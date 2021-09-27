Cardinals-Rams Join Brady's Return to New England as Must-Watch Games on NFL's Week 4 Schedule, According to TheLines.com

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Few would have guessed just a few weeks ago that the Week 4 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams would be a marquee matchup featuring two of the remaining five unbeatens left in the league. Many NFL fans will rightfully have their eyes on Tom Brady's return to New England, but matchups between two undefeated teams can help bring clarity to the season, according to TheLines, which tracks odds in U.S. regulated sports betting markets.

The Rams currently stand as 6-point home favorites against the surprising Cardinals in an early season showdown in Los Angeles, according to a consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including BetAmerica, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, SugarHouse, and Unibet. Both are 2-1 against the spread so far this year.

The Rams opened the season at +1500 to win the Super Bowl, meaning bettors would win $1,500 for every $100 wagered. After manhandling the reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, though, the Rams' Super Bowl odds have moved to +800, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Bucs, and Buffalo Bills as one of four teams being offered at less than +1000. Meanwhile, after the Cardinals dominated the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona has moved to +2500 after opening the season at +4800 to win the Super Bowl.

Another unexpected unbeaten, the Denver Broncos, are one-point home favorites this weekend over the Baltimore Ravens, who remain among the top picks to win the Super Bowl at +1300. The Broncos have moved to +3000 to win the Super Bowl after opening at +5000.

"With a Buccaneers-Patriots showdown, a matchup of unbeatens, and more, the NFL Week 4 schedule offers a particularly interesting slate," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "One of the hallmarks of the early NFL season is how quickly perceptions can change. The Rams, Cardinals and Broncos all have an opportunity to cement their status as contenders."

The consensus point spreads for Week 4 games, as of Monday, Sept. 27:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5); over/under 45.5

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons (-1); over/under 48.5

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills (-17); over/under 48

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3.5); over/under 44

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5); over/under 50

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (-1.5); over/under 43.5

Cleveland Browns (-1) at Minnesota Vikings; over/under 52.5

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (-8); over/under 43.5

Tennessee Titans (-7.5) at New York Jets; over/under 46

Kansas City Chiefs (-6) at Philadelphia Eagles; over/under 55

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-6); over/under 53.5

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5); over/under 50.5

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (-1); over/under 44.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers (-7); over/under 47.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at New England Patriots; over/under 49

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3); over/under 52.5

To access the updated futures lines for every NFL team, and for more analysis, visit TheLines.com/odds/super-bowl. To access Week 4 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-4-odds-2021/.

