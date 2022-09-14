Cardio Diagnostics To Sponsor, Participate in the American Heart Association's 2022 Metro Chicago Heart Walk

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardio Diagnostics, Inc. ("Cardio Diagnostics"), a pioneering precision cardiovascular medicine company, announced they will sponsor and participate in the American Heart Association's 2022 Metro Chicago Heart Walk . The event will occur at Soldier Field (410 Museum Campus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605) on September 16, 2022.

Non-profit agencies like the American Heart Association play a critical role in educating the public about heart disease and its risk factors. The American Heart Association also works with partners to promote heart-healthy policies, such as tobacco control measures, and supports research to further our understanding of this complex condition.

"We're thrilled to be able to support a wonderful cause that will bring attention and funding to such a critical issue." Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be able to support a wonderful cause that will bring attention and funding to such a critical issue," stated Meesha Dogan, co-founder, and CEO of Cardio Diagnostics. "It takes multiple stakeholders working together to address heart disease. By collaborating and sharing resources, we can make a real difference in the fight against this leading cause of death in the United States."

Cardio Diagnostics' test, Epi+Gen CHD™, is a clinical test that was recently commercialized to assess the 3-year risk for coronary heart disease, the most common type of heart disease and the primary cause of heart attacks. Epi+Gen CHD™ is a scientifically backed clinical test that is based on an individual's objective genetic and epigenetic DNA biomarkers. In a peer-reviewed study done in collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare (Dogan, Meeshanthini & Knight, Stacey & Dogan, Timur & Knowlton, Kirk & Philibert, Robert. (2021). External validation of integrated genetic-epigenetic biomarkers for predicting incident coronary heart disease. Epigenomics. 13. 10.2217/epi-2021-0123), this test demonstrated a 76% and 78% sensitivity for men and women, respectively, for three-year CHD risk.

This means that for every 100 men and 100 women deemed "at-risk" for a coronary heart disease event, the test correctly identifies 76 men and 78 women. In comparison, the average sensitivity of the Framingham Risk Score and the ASCVD Pooled Cohort Equation was found to be 44% and 32% for men and women, respectively. Epi+Gen CHD™ is approximately 1.7 times and 2.4 times more sensitive than the current lipid-based clinical risk estimators in men and women, respectively.

More details about the Chicago and surrounding area Heart Walk events can be found here .

About Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.:

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company's vision is to transform medical care for cardiovascular disease from reactive to proactive. With prevention and early detection as the new norm, epigenetics-based technologies driven by artificial intelligence will usher in an era of Precision Cardiovascular Medicine. The company's flagship solutions were developed in partnership with dedicated scientists and clinicians; the Cardio Diagnostics' Epi+Gen CHD™ test helps clinicians better assess each patient's risk profile for cardiovascular disease. For more information, see https://cardiodiagnosticsinc.com/ .

No Offer or Solicitation

On May 31, 2022, Cardio Diagnostics, Inc. announced that the Company had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Mana"). Mana has filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement/proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed Business Combination.

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization concerning any securities or in respect of the proposed Business Combination. It shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Mana or Cardio, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except utilizing a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contact:

Khullani M. Abdullahi. JD

[email protected]

SOURCE Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.