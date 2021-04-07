Cardio Industry Executive Ed Rieflin Appointed to Chair Vvital Biomed

MISGAV, Israel, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vvital Biomed Ltd. ("Vvital"), a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), announced the appointment of Ed Rieflin as Chair of the Board.

Ed brings 19 years of executive leadership experience and success from Thoratec, St. Jude Medical and Abbott Laboratories, where he served as Senior Vice President of Heart Failure. Commenting on the appointment Rieflin said, "Long-term treatment solutions to mitral valve regurgitation are the holy grail of this sector. Vvital's approach is highly promising, and I am thrilled to join the team in pursuing the development of their technology for the market."

Vvital is developing a unique transcatheter mitral valve repair solution to treat and prevent recurrence of mitral regurgitation (MR), combining two repair techniques in one procedure and with one device implant. The mitral valve leaflets repair technique, together with its "annuloplasty effect," increases the longevity of the mitral valve leaflets regurgitation repair.

Current Transcatheter Valve Repair solutions repair the valve leaflets but lack the ability to provide a long-term solution, which may lead to recurrent MR. Unlike current solutions, Vvital's Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair invention is appropriate for primary and secondary MR, therefore applicable to 95% of MR patients. It is performed with minimal trauma to the native valve on a beating heart.

Vvital CMO, Aram Smolinsky MD, the heart surgeon who introduced mitral valve repair to Israel and inventor of the Vvital solution, further elucidates, "Vvital's procedure immediately repairs the mitral valve regurgitation. Over time, the implant is surrounded by tissue ingrowth and becomes an integral part of the native mitral valve. The implant maintains the valve's dimensions and prevents future valve dilation and recurrent MR (annuloplasty effect)."

Vvital CEO, Nir Golan remarked, "A true industry expert, Ed Rieflin is a great addition to our company. He will provide invaluable strategic and tactical advice to address the cardio market and further bolster the company's capabilities in bringing its solution for mitral and tricuspid valve repair to the market."

