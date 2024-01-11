CardioFocus Acquires Electrophysiology Division of Galvanize Therapeutics

CardioFocus, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024

Acquisition includes CE- Marked CENTAURI Pulsed Field system

Accelerates CardioFocus' development of the HeartLight X4 true single shot pulse field ablation catheter

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioFocus, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac arrythmias, today announced the acquisition of Galvanize Therapeutics' Electrophysiology Technology division. Notable assets included in the acquisition are the CENTAURI System pulsed electric field generator, which is CE marked and commercially available in the EU and the UK, and the QuickShot catheter ablation system, currently in development.

CardioFocus now has a complete suite of differentiated and complimentary ablation technologies with the potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients. This includes the flagship HeartLight X3®catheter ablation technology for controlled and durable pulmonary vein isolation, and the HeartLight X4, a pulsed field ablation balloon for true single shot pulmonary vein isolation, which is expected to begin human trials in 2024.

"We look forward to welcoming Centauri users in the EU and recognize the important contribution these clinicians have made to our understanding of focal pulse field ablation. Through this acquisition we will expand our presence in Europe and the UK while supporting and growing our global HeartLight X3 and Centauri customer bases," said CardioFocus CEO Steve Ogilvie. "We are dedicated to improving patient outcomes and optimizing clinical workflow. This acquisition strengthens our leadership position as we innovate the next generation of pulsed field technologies for both focal and true single shot ablation."

The CENTAURI System disrupts the aberrant electrical signals in the heart that cause atrial fibrillation. Using a novel proprietary waveform, CENTAURI is compatible with several marketed focal ablation catheters and mapping systems. The QuickShot system, compatible with CENTAURI, includes a large area focal catheter, which CardioFocus will further develop with the expectation of continuing human trials in 2024.

The acquisition also includes a broad portfolio of intellectual property, namely a license across multiple foundational patent families covering pulsed electric field therapies, ownership of several patent families dedicated to electrophysiology and pulsed fields, and unique knowledge of the proprietary waveform and algorithms to minimize microbubbles and muscle stimulation.

About CardioFocus, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation, the most common heart arrhythmia. For more information, visit http://www.CardioFocus.com.

