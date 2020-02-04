CardioFocus Announces U.S. FDA PMA Supplement Submission For The Breakthrough HeartLight X3 Endoscopic Ablation System

The HeartLight X3 System is a next-generation AFib ablation technology, building upon the advanced features of the HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System . The system performs pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) using laser energy to create lines of scar tissue to block the abnormal electrical pathways that cause AFib. Using direct tissue visualization, titratable laser energy and compliant balloon technology, the HeartLight X3 System offers a unique RAPID mode. RAPID mode leverages a precise motor control system that enables uninterrupted, high-speed, circumferential lesion creation under direct control of the physician, resulting in significantly reduced procedure times. During the pivotal confirmatory study of 60 patients, the HeartLight X3 System achieved very rapid PVI, in as few as three minutes for a single vein.

"The excitement surrounding the introduction of HeartLight X3 into the European market has been palpable," said Burke T. Barrett, Chief Executive Officer at CardioFocus. "We have treated nearly 500 patients with the technology and the ability to deploy rapid, continuous laser energy circumferentially and outside of the pulmonary vein is compelling. The submission of this PMA supplement marks a tremendous milestone as we prepare to bring this breakthrough product to the U.S. Based on our initial interactions with FDA, we anticipate launching HeartLight X3 into the U.S. market this year."

CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common heart arrhythmia. The HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System is a revolutionary catheter ablation technology that features an ultra-compliant balloon, which along with direct visualization and titratable laser energy, represents a new standard for AFib ablation. The company is in the process of obtaining approvals and launching its next-generation HeartLight X3 System worldwide. This technology offers a unique RAPID mode, which leverages a precise motor control system that enables uninterrupted, high-speed, circumferential lesion creation under direct control of the physician resulting in consistently reduced procedure times. CardioFocus is headquartered in Marlborough, MA. For more information, visit www.CardioFocus.com .

The HeartLight X3 System is only approved for use in Europe. The HeartLight X3 System is not available for sale in the U.S.

