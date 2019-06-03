Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4ᵗʰ

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL;OTCQX: CRTPF) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a leader in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical CBD and targeted therapies for inflammatory diseases, announces that David Elsley, President and CEO of Cardiol, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 9:30 AM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a leader in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical CBD products and targeted therapies for inflammatory disease. The Company is leveraging its expertise in pharmaceutical CBD to develop ultra-pure CBD products for commercialization in the billion dollar market for medicinal cannabinoids in Canada, with a view to expanding into Latin America and Europe, and utilizing nanotechnologies designed to deliver cannabinoids and other anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of heart failure. Heart failure is a leading cause of death and hospitalization, with associated healthcare costs exceeding $30 billion annually in the U.S. alone. For further information about Cardiol, please visit the Company's website at www.cardiolrx.com.

