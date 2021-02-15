Cardiologist Tiffany Sizemore, MD, gives TipsOnTV Advice for Heart Health Month

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February is Heart Health Month when we recognize the critical problems associated with heart disease. In a normal year, heart disease kills more people than all of the cancers combined. This year, with the pandemic raging, doctors know that heart attacks aren't taking a break for COVID-19. Tiffany Sizemore, MD, one of the top cardiologists in the nation, shares timely information for Heart Health Month.

Dr. Tiffany Sizemore gives her best suggestions for maintaining a healthy heart this month.

MAKING HEALTHY CHOICES

Omega-3s are essential nutrients that have been thoroughly researched as a way to support a healthy heart. However, 70% of Americans have low Omega-3 levels because they do not eat enough fish, the best source of Omega-3s. Kori® Pure Antarctic Krill Oil is a superior Omega-3. Kori has excellent Omega-3 absorption versus fish oil, no fishy aftertaste, and is certified sustainably sourced. Krill oil has been clinically proven to raise Omega-3 levels and has many benefits for heart and overall health. Look for Kori® Krill Oil at Walmart, CVS, other retailers and at KoriKrillOil.com.

DIET FOR BETTER HEART HEALTH

Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease, so try Kellogg's® Raisin Bran®. For generations, it has provided a heart-healthy, delicious way to start the morning. Now, they are offering new Kellogg's® Raisin Bran® Toasted Oats and Honey. With whole-grain oats in each spoonful, it features the heart-healthy Kellogg's® Raisin Bran® ingredients we know and love. With the hearty bran flakes and juicy raisins, now paired with crisp, toasted oats and a touch of real honey. Every serving is a good source of fiber, which helps support digestive health, and is an important part of overall wellness. For more information, visit RaisinBran.com.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT THAT WILL PROMOTE HEART HEALTH

People have heard that the polyphenols in wine can promote heart health. 'Stellabrate' everyday with America's favorite non-alcoholic semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, Stella Rosa Naturals. They are made with real fruit flavors, gluten-free, vegan, and now there are non-alcoholic options. Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offer benefits that can reduce blood pressure and inflammation and lower risk of heart disease. It has 30 percent less calories than its counterpart with alcohol and comes in 4 popular flavors-Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholic Black, Red, Rosé, and Peach. For more information, visit stellarosawines.com.

WHERE GOOD HEART HEALTH STARTS

It starts with regular exercise and buying the right foods. Save A Lot is the ultimate one-stop-shop for all the heart-healthy grocery needs, offering quality ingredients and value to its customers. Whether looking for ingredients for a wholesome dinner or a delicious lunch full of plant-based protein, Save A Lot provides quality, healthy ingredients the family can feel good about eating. Visit savealot.com to find a variety of delicious, healthy recipes and weekly deals on grocery items.

SOURCE Tips on TV