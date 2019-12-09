Cardiologs Earns Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovation Award

PARIS and BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, announced today it has earned global industry analysts Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovation Award. The pioneering cloud-based AI solution was recognized for its ability to analyze ambulatory EKG recordings faster and more reliably than traditional software, enabling clinicians to provide accurate, timely, and cost-effective arrhythmia diagnosis.

Frost & Sullivan noted in the report that, "Cardiologs has helped raise the standard of cardiac care by developing EKG analysis services that are more accurate than the solutions existing before. The cardiologist will have a reliable tool at hand which can improve the quality of diagnosis, identify patterns that may be hard to identify otherwise and positively influence medical treatment."

"Cardiologs has pioneered the implementation of deep learning to increase EKG data analysis throughput and predictive capability, two key aspects that can reduce costs associated with providing quality healthcare. Increased throughput also means reduced patient waiting time, which is a major factor affecting utilization of healthcare," said Megha Joshi, Research Analyst, Transformational Health, Frost & Sullivan.

Cardiologs launched in North America in 2018 where it has achieved rapid adoption of its solution in the U.S. market and continues to onboard new customers onto its service. Tens of thousands of patients have been diagnosed using the Cardiologs analysis solution, and that number is projected to increase dramatically as the company continues its expansion into additional European countries and market segments in 2020.

"Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide," said Yann Fleureau, co-founder and CEO of Cardiologs. "Our vision is to create a technology that can help democratize access to expert level healthcare, and eliminate the growing socioeconomic medical divide around the globe. As our innovative technology is more broadly adopted, Cardiologs can help improve clinical outcomes and decrease costs for treatment of cardiovascular disease on a global scale."

Among the benefits of using Cardiologs' technology cited in Frost & Sullivan's report:



Increased throughput of EKG data analysis

Improved efficiency of cardiology departments

Increased number of patients that are screened for arrhythmias

Quicker diagnosis in cases of atrial fibrillation and other life-threatening arrhythmias

A full copy of the Frost & Sullivan award report can be found here.

About Cardiologs

Cardiologs is a medical technology company committed to transforming cardiac diagnostics using medical-grade artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution empowers clinicians worldwide to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-Marked and FDA cleared for detection of 14 cardiac arrhythmias, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution is built on a proprietary database of more than 1.5 million ECG recordings and is supported by a growing number of clinical publications.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan , the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

