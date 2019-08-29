Cardiologs Selected As Finalist for 2019 Medtech Insight Awards

PARIS and BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, announced today that its cloud-based AI platform that provides rapid, medical-grade electrocardiogram (EKG) analysis has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 Medtech Insight Awards. The company's state-of-the-art FDA-cleared and CE Marked software is being recognized in the category for 'Best Technological Innovation: Digital'.

"Our company's growing list of honors speaks to the progress we've made using AI and other innovative technologies to revolutionize cardiac care," said Yann Fleureau, co-founder and CEO of Cardiologs. "The volume of data being generated today by traditional cardiology diagnostic tools - as well as emerging wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch - is unprecedented. Our platform makes it possible to process and analyze that data at incredible speeds and with high clinical accuracy, enabling doctors to diagnose patients faster and more efficiently than ever before. We are honored to be included on the shortlist of finalists being recognized for driving positive change across the Medtech industry."

Cardiologs developed an AI-powered cardiac diagnostic platform capable of analyzing ambulatory EKG recordings and generating patient-specific reports in a matter of minutes. Clinicians across four continents are already benefiting from the clinical accuracy and efficiency afforded by the Cardiologs platform. The solution also enables some patients to receive medical care they otherwise wouldn't because it provides greater access to expert diagnosis in remote areas of the world. Well established in the United States, the company is now positioning itself for growth into new European countries and additional market segments in 2020.

"The Medtech Insight Awards not only recognize the achievements of innovative people, partnerships and organizations, but they are also an excellent opportunity to highlight the transformative work being done in the medical technology sector overall," said Christopher Delporte, editor-in-chief of Medtech Insight. "Given the pace of product development, regulation and business in this industry, the awards finalists have all demonstrated their unique ability to navigate marketplace challenges and seize technological opportunity to improve patient care."

The 2019 Medtech Insight Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner and ceremony on September 23, 2019 at the State Room in Boston during the 2019 Medtech Conference. For Cardiologs, the award adds to a growing list of accolades the company has received over the past year. Last December, the company's medical device earned Frost & Sullivan's 2018 New Product Innovation Award for the Global ECG Analysis Software Industry. In addition, CEO and co-founder Yann Fleureau was recently named to the European list of Forbes' 30 Under 30, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35 in Europe, and BNP Paribas European Innovator of the Year.



About Cardiologs

Cardiologs is a medical technology company committed to transforming cardiac diagnostics using medical-grade artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution empowers clinicians worldwide to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-Marked and FDA cleared for detection of 14 cardiac arrhythmias, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution is built on a growing database of more than 1.4 million ECG recordings and is supported by a number of clinical publications.

