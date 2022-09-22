Cardiology Electrodes Market to record USD 110.16 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing prevalence of CVDs

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cardiology Electrodes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 110.16 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio considers patient population, the incidence rate of the disease, prevalence rate of the disease, revenue generated by vendors, current healthcare expenditure, and others. Understand the scope of the full report on the global cardiology electrodes market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of CVDs. In addition, the increasing demand for disposable electrodes and technological advances will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape:

The global cardiology electrodes market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The prominent vendors in the market have a strong geographical presence and offer a comprehensive range of products. These vendors mainly focus on the development of technologically advanced products. Some vendors in the market are focusing on incorporating growth strategies such as acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their presence and strengthen their customer base.

Cardiology Electrodes Market: Segmentation by Product

By product, the market is segmented by resting ECG electrodes, short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, stress test ECG electrodes, and neonatal ECG electrodes.

The market growth in the resting ECG electrodes segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the presence of several vendors offering resting ECG electrodes at competitive prices, and the rising number of resting ECG procedures being performed.

Cardiology Electrodes Market: Segmentation by Geography

42% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of established medical facilities and the increasing healthcare spending by individuals. In addition, the strong presence of established vendors, the increasing number of ECG procedures, and the increasing prevalence of CVDs and their associated risk factors are contributing to the growth of the cardiology electrodes market size in North America .

Quick Notes:

The cardiology electrodes market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The cardiology electrodes market is segmented by product (Resting ECG electrodes, Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Stress test ECG electrodes, and Neonatal ECG electrodes) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., ADInstruments Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, Asahi Kasei Corp., Bio Protech Inc., BioTekna Srl, Bittium Corp., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Diagramm Halbach GmbH and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leonhard Lang GmbH, LUMED Srl, Medico Electrodes International Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp, Nikomed USA Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., Qingdao Bright Medical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Thought Technology Ltd.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Ask for a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Cardiology Electrodes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 110.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ADInstruments Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, Asahi Kasei Corp., Bio Protech Inc., BioTekna Srl, Bittium Corp., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Diagramm Halbach GmbH and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leonhard Lang GmbH, LUMED Srl, Medico Electrodes International Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp, Nikomed USA Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., Qingdao Bright Medical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Thought Technology Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

