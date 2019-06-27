Cardiology Information System Market Worth $54 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cardiology Information System Market by System (Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology Information System, Cardiology PACS), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), & End User (L3A Hospital, L3B and L2 Hospital) - China Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the China Cardiology Information System Market is projected to reach USD 54 million by 2024 from USD 35 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264168583

Integrated systems accounted for the largest share of the China Cardiology Information System Market in 2018

On the basis of system, the China Cardiology Information System Market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. In 2018, integrated systems accounted for the largest share of the China cardiology market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these systems by healthcare providers and the increasing incidence & prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cardiology Information System Market"

7 – Tables

8 – Figures

59 – Pages

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

On the basis of component, the China Cardiology Information System Market is segmented into software, hardware, and service. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is attributed to the rising number of hospitals and the consequent increase in the demand for CVIS and CPACS, among other technologies.

L3A Hospitals are the largest end users in the China Cardiology Information System Market

Based on end user, the China Cardiology Information System Market is segmented into L3A, L3B, and L2 hospitals. The L3A hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing number of L3A hospitals and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in China are the major market drivers for this segment.

Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264168583

The key players in the China Cardiology Information System Market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), CREALIFE Medical Technology (China), Central Data Network (Australia), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea), and Esaote (Italy).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cardiovascular Information System Market by System Type (CVIS, Cardiology PACS), Components (Software, Services), Mode of Operation (Web-based, Onsite), End User, Applications (Catheterization, ECG, Holter, ICD, Electrocardiography) - Forecasts to 2020

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Type (Standalone), Images (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (CT, MRI, PET, Ultrasound), Application (Orthopedic, Dental, Oncology, Nephrology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centre, Research) - Global Forecasts to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cardiology-information-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cardiology-information-system.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets