Cardiome Announces Fifteen Xydalba™ and Zevtera® Abstracts at ECCMID 2018

In addition to the data presentations at the meeting, Cardiome will also be hosting an educational session featuring presentations by several physician experts regarding emerging anti-infective treatments and clinical experience with Xydalba, the first and only 30-minute, one-dose treatment option for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). The details for the Xydalba symposium are as follows:

Session title: Paradigm Shift in the Treatment of Gram-positive Infections

Chairpersons: Christian Chidiac , Croix-Rousse Hospital, Lyon , and Luis Eduardo Lopez-Cortes , University Hospital Virgen Macarena, Sevilla

Speakers: David Livermore , Norwich Medical School, Norwich , Beatrice Grabein , University of Munich Grosshadern, Klaus Freidrich Bodmann , Werner Forßmann Hospital, Eberswalde, Aurelien Dinh , HU Raymond Poincare APHP, Paris , Neil Ritchie , Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow, Glasgow

Date and time: Saturday, 21 April 2018 from 16:30 – 18:30 CEST

Onsite location: Hall K

Cardiome currently markets Xydalba in France, Germany, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Finland and Sweden. The Company currently markets ceftobiprole under the brand name Mabelio in Italy and France and under the brand name Zevtera in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and will soon be launching Zevtera in Spain.

The details for the data presentations at ECCMID are as follows:

Xydalba presentations

Title: Reduced hospital stays for skin infections treated with dalbavancin

Lead author: Robert Laing, Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Date and time: Saturday, 21 April 2018; 15:30 – 16:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P0282

Session info: PS018 – Clinical trial experience – new antibacterial agents

Title: Simulated dalbavancin exposures select for dalbavancin-nonsusceptible, vancomycin-intermediate (VISA) strains of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in in vitro pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic models

Lead author: Brian Werth, Seattle, WA, USA

Date and time: Saturday, 21 April 2018; 15:30 – 16:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P0264

Session info: PS017 – Preclinical PK/PD

Title: Long-term outcomes of dalbavancin for the treatment of osteomyelitis in adult patients

Date and time: Monday, 23 April 2018; 09:00 – 10:00 CEST

Lead author: Urania Rappo, Jersey City, NJ, USA

Location: ePoster Arena 3

ePoster number: #O0697 (mini oral session)

Session info: OE133 – Osteomyelitis: Optimal treatment options

Title: Can dalbavancin be used as a catheter lock solution?

Date and time: Monday, 23 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Lead author: María Guembe, Madrid, Spain

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1425

Session info: PS072 – Biofilms I – Gram-positive pathogens

Title: Dalbavancin as treatment for endocarditis and/or bloodstream infections produced by Gram-positive cocci

Lead author: Carmen Hidalgo Tenorio, Granada, Spain

Date and time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2017

Session info: PS099 – What is new in infective endocarditis?

Title: In vitro activity of dalbavancin against daptomycin-unsusceptible and daptomycin-high-level-resistant MRSA and MSSA

Lead author: Juan-Luis Munoz-Bellido, Salamanca, Spain

Date and time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2060

Session info: PS102 – MRSA: epidemiology and susceptibility

Title: In vitro antibacterial and bactericidal activity of dalbavancin against different multidrug resistant (MDR) Staphylococcus aureus strains

Lead author: Floriana Campanile, Catania, Italy

Date and time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2061

Session info: PS102 – MRSA: epidemiology and susceptibility

Title: In vitro activity of tedizolid, dalbavancin and ceftobiprole against Clostridium difficile

Date and time: Monday, 23 April 2018; 13:30 – 14:30 CEST

Lead author: Avi Peretz, Teberias, Israel

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1844

Session info: PS091 – Resistance in various Gram-positives

Zevtera Presentations

Title: Activity of ceftobiprole and comparators against a collection of teicoplanin- and/or linezolid-resistant coagulase-negative staphylococci from bloodstream infections

Lead author: Marco Coppi, Florence, Italy

Date and time: Saturday, 21 April to Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Location: ePoster terminals

ePoster number: #E0003

Session info: EV001 – MRSA: Antibacterial susceptibility and resistance

Title: Activity of ceftobiprole and comparators against European respiratory-tract isolates of MSSA and MRSA from 2016

Lead author: Ian Morrissey, Monthey, Switzerland

Date and time: Saturday, 21 April to Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Location: ePoster terminals

ePoster number: #E0006

Session info: EV001 – MRSA: Antibacterial susceptibility and resistance

Title: Ceftobiprole versus vancomycin in treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) meningitis in an experimental rabbit model

Lead author: Oguz, Resat Sipahi, Izmir, Turkey

Date and time: Saturday, 21 April 2018; 15:30 – 16:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P0263

Session info: PS017 – Preclinical PK/PD

Title: In vitro susceptibility testing of cerufoxime, cefixime, cefpodoxime, cefotaxime, ceftaroline, ceftobiprole, linezolid and tedizolid against isolates of Nocardia by using the E-test method

Lead author: Veronica Rodriguez-Nava, Lyon, France

Date and time: Monday, 23 April 2018; 13:30 – 14:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1841

Session info: PS091 – Resistance in various Gram-positives

Title: In vivo assessment of ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in a murine model of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: antimicrobial activity and impact on host inflammatory response

Lead author: Cédric Jaqueline, Nantes, France

Date and time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2025

Session info: PS100 – News on staphylococcal bloodstream infection

Title: Epidemiology and ceftobiprole susceptibility of European Enterobacteriaceae and Gram-positive clinical isolates from different infection sources collected in 2016

Lead author: Stephen Hawser, Monthey, Switzerland

Date and time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2441

Session info: PS122 – Other (new) beta-lactams: In vitro activity against Gram-negatives

Title: Bactericidal and synergistic activity of ceftobiprole combined with different antibiotics against selected Gram-positive isolates

Lead author: Floriana Campanile, Catania, Italy

Date and time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018; 12:30 – 13:30 CEST

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2498

Session info: PS125 – Various aspects of antimicrobial susceptibility testing

About Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride)

Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for infusion is a second generation, semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide, which consists of a lipophilic side-chain added to an enhanced glycopeptide backbone. Xydalba is the first and only 30-minute, one-dose treatment option for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) that delivers a full course of IV therapy. Xydalba can be administered as either one 1500 mg dose or as a two-dose regimen of 1000 mg followed one week later by 500 mg, each administered over 30 minutes. Xydalba demonstrates bactericidal activity in vitro against a range of Gram-positive bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant, also known as MRSA, strains) and Streptococcus pyogenes, as well as certain other streptococcal species. Dalbavancin was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2014 for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSI caused by susceptible Gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and is commercialized under the trade name DALVANCE®. Dalbavancin was also approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of ABSSSIs in adults and is commercialized under the tradename Xydalba. Xydalba is marketed by Cardiome in six countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Finland and the Republic of Ireland.

About Zevtera® / Mabelio® (ceftobiprole)

Zevtera® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium) is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp. Ceftobiprole is currently approved for sale in 13 European countries and several non-European countries for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Ceftobiprole is currently commercialized in Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., Austria and Switzerland under the brand name Zevtera or Mabelio®.

About Cardiome Pharma Corp.

Cardiome Pharma Corp. is a revenue-generating, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Cardiome develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, and Esmocard® and Esmocard Lyo® (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting beta-blocker used to control rapid heart rate in a number of cardiovascular indications. Cardiome's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver Remodulin® (treprostinil) the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cardiome is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CRME) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (COM). For more information, please visit our web site at www.cardiome.com.

