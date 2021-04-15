Cardionomic Announces First Patients Enrolled in CPNS Pilot Study

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardionomic, Inc., a Minneapolis medical device company, is pleased to announce initial enrollment in their Cardionomic Pulmonary Neuromodulation System (CPNS) Pilot Study. The study will evaluate the safety and performance of the CPNS in patients suffering from Acute Decompensated Heart Failure, defined as new or worsening symptoms of heart failure. The first patients were enrolled by Temistocles Díaz, M.D., Principal Investigator at Pacifica Salud Hospital Punta Pacifica in Panama City, Panama. He was joined by Co-Investigators Thais Coronado, M.D. and Jose Pinto, M.D. Up to fifty patients are expected to be enrolled worldwide.

The Cardionomic Pulmonary Neuromodulation System is founded on the principle that sympathetic nerve stimulation induces cardiac contractility. The System is comprised of a stimulation console and a minimally invasive catheter that delivers targeted endovascular stimulation to the pulmonary artery. Early studies have demonstrated that the system increases cardiac contractility in chronic heart failure patients without significantly changing heart rate.

"With this first enrollment, Cardionomic takes another major step forward in translating the mechanism of increasing contractility via neuromodulation to addressing the unmet need of an effective therapy for the many patients suffering from ADHF," said Steve Goedeke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardionomic, Inc.

"Current approaches to treating acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) inadequately treat the condition and have not improved over the past few decades," said William T. Abraham, M.D., College of Medicine Distinguished Professor at the Ohio State University and Cardionomic's Scientific Advisory Board Chair. "Cardionomic's targeted increase in contractility is expected to rebalance hemodynamics and restore renal function, thereby treating both the root cause and the symptoms of ADHF."

About Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is defined as the sudden or gradual onset of heart failure signs or symptoms. These include severe breathlessness, rapid weight gain, and fluid build-up in the lungs and around the body. The condition requires a doctor's care, which leads to unplanned office appointments, emergency room visits, hospitalization and readmission. Inpatient care for these patients is costly, accounting for about 60% of total heart failure expenditures.

About Cardionomic, Inc.

Cardionomic, Inc. is a privately held U.S. company that designs, produces and markets devices to address heart failure. For more information on the company and its products, please visit www.cardionomicinc.com

