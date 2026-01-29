CardioNow Announces Grand Opening, Introducing a New Era of Preventative Heart Care

Precision heart screening and specialist-level cardiology—designed for the way modern life actually works.

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioNow proudly announces its grand opening of its new Advanced Cardiac Center at 19020 33rd Avenue West, Suite 250, Lynnwood, Washington. Built around precision and patient accessibility, CardioNow is setting a new standard through personalized, data-driven prevention and management of heart disease driven by advanced, cutting-edge technology.

CardioNow | Advanced Cardiac Center | 19020 33rd Avenue W, Suite 250 | Lynnwood, WA 98036

Driven by the belief that early detection saves lives, CardioNow delivers advanced, noninvasive cardiac imaging paired with expert cardiology care. The result is a faster, clearer, and more comprehensive understanding of heart health—without hospital-level wait times or complexity.

"We're incredibly excited to open CardioNow's Advanced Cardiac Center and usher in a new era of preventative heart care," said Eugene Chang, MD, PHD, FACC, and co-founder of CardioNow. "By expanding access to advanced cardiac imaging and specialist-level cardiology, we're able to see a patient's heart with remarkable precision and translate that into a truly personalized, tailored care plan. Our mission is to empower patients with clear, actionable insights into their heart health, so they can take control of their heart health long before symptoms begin or worsen."

Advanced Diagnostics That See What Others Miss

CardioNow offers a powerful suite of noninvasive diagnostic tools designed to deliver a complete, high-resolution view of the heart:

Coronary CT Angiography (CCTA)

High-precision imaging that provides a detailed look at the coronary arteries, detecting early plaque formation before it becomes obstructive or symptomatic.

High-precision imaging that provides a detailed look at the coronary arteries, detecting early plaque formation before it becomes obstructive or symptomatic. Plaque Analysis

A comprehensive assessment that identifies both calcified and soft, non-calcified plaque often missed by standard calcium scoring alone.

A comprehensive assessment that identifies both calcified and soft, non-calcified plaque often missed by standard calcium scoring alone. FFR-CT (Fractional Flow Reserve – CT)

A functional analysis that evaluates whether plaque is restricting blood flow, helping physicians determine clinical significance and guide targeted, personalized care avoiding unnecessary invasive procedures.

Together, these technologies provide patients with a complete understanding of their heart health—delivered quickly, clearly, and comfortably.

Built for Today's Patients

By removing traditional barriers to advanced heart screening, CardioNow provides patients easier accessibility and a deeper, more precise understanding of their heart health. They can feel confident, informed, and assured that their care is guided by clarity, precision, and a personalized treatment plan tailored specifically for each patient.

About CardioNow

CardioNow is a dedicated preventative cardiology center specializing in advanced cardiac imaging and early detection of heart disease. Through cutting-edge technology and expert interpretation, CardioNow empowers patients with the insights they need to take control of their heart health—earlier and more confidently than ever before.

For more information or to schedule a heart scan, visit www.cardionow.org.

Media Contact

Kathy Meyer

2019606026

[email protected]

SOURCE CardioNow