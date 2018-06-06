CardioNXT Announces Enrollment Completion of RADAR Clinical Trial

The RADAR trial focuses on treating patients with Persistent and Long Standing Persistent Atrial Fibrillation (AF). The trial evaluates a novel high resolution contact mapping technology to identify tissue within the heart that causes AF. The mapping technology generates an image of the heart that cardiac electrophysiologists use to tailor patient specific therapy.

Vivek Reddy, MD, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Service at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY commented, "Treating Persistent and Long Standing Persistent Atrial Fibrillation patients remains a challenge. Mapping Atrial Fibrillation may enable us to tailor therapy appropriately for each and every patient. Mapping Atrial Fibrillation efficiently with simple, safe, contact based catheters is especially important. This is why we initiated the RADAR FDA IDE trial. We look forward to presenting outcome data in the near future."

"The RADAR trial is confronting a currently unmet need in cardiac electrophysiology," says Moussa Mansour, MD, Director of the Atrial Fibrillation Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. "It is aimed at helping us more accurately identify areas of the heart that are problematic in Persistent Atrial Fibrillation, allowing for more accurate ablation procedures. Trials like this one may give us better mapping systems to work with in the future."

SOURCE CardioNXT