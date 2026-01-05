CardioOne Launches Integrated Care Management and Monitoring Platform, CardioOne Connect

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioOne today announced the launch of CardioOne Connect, a fully integrated platform that brings together ambulatory cardiac diagnostics, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring into one seamless experience for physicians and their care teams.

Built to extend care beyond the clinic, CardioOne Connect gives practices continuous visibility into their patients while reducing administrative burdens on physicians and their care teams. The platform integrates directly with existing EMRs and provides coordinated care planning, proactive monitoring, and rapid diagnostic insights—all powered by CardioOne's proprietary cloud-based technology, Rhythm.

CardioOne Connect now officially folds CardioDiagnostics into a unified care and monitoring platform. The acquisition of CardioDiagnostics—announced in April 2025—was undertaken with the intention of building a broader, value-based cardiology care program that provides virtual care to their patient populations. Through CardioOne Connect, practices can now deploy a turn-key chronic care management (CCM) program for regular patient engagement and care plans; remote patient monitoring (RPM) that captures and analyzes patient data between visits; and cardiac event monitoring for arrhythmia detection and long-term monitoring. This integrated offering delivers a single platform, streamlined workflows, and enhanced capacity for value-based care delivery.

The programs have already launched in some of CardioOne's practices earlier this year, leading to improved patient engagement and outcomes.

"Our early results have been exceptional," said Jasen Gundersen, MD, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of CardioOne. "In the practices where CardioOne Connect is already live, we've seen stronger patient engagement, earlier interventions, and meaningful reductions in provider workload. Extending care between visits isn't just helpful—it's essential to modern cardiology, and CardioOne Connect makes it effortless."

One of our first physician partners has already begun various CardioOne Connect programs, and tout some early wins, like increased patient engagement and outcomes. "As the inaugural practice of CardioOne Connect, I've already seen tremendous value for both my practice and my patients," said Barbara Hutchinson, MD, PhD, FACC, practice owner of Chesapeake Cardiac Care in Bowie, MD. "My patients love the additional touchpoints, and it feels like I have a fuller picture of each patient's health between visits—and that's truly transformative for delivering high-quality cardiac care."

By unifying chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and ambulatory cardiac diagnostics within one platform, CardioOne Connect now gives physicians a scalable way to improve outcomes, strengthen patient relationships, and grow their practice.

About CardioOne

CardioOne is a growth and operational partner that offers technology and administrative support to independent cardiologists. Through its comprehensive technology platform that is uniquely tailored to the specific workflows of cardiologists, CardioOne allows clinicians to focus on delivering high quality patient care while receiving support on the administrative functions within their practices. CardioOne's mission is to ensure that local cardiologists have the necessary tools and support to maintain their independence while also thriving in an increasingly demanding practice environment. For more information, please visit www.cardioone.com.

