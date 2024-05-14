CardioPharma Announces Issuance of Global Patent to Mitigate the World's Top Killer

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioPharma Inc. (the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on drug development for cardiovascular diseases, announced that on August 29, 2023, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued US Patent 11,737,988 B2 entitled "Anti-Hypertensive and Cholesterol-Lowering Fixed-Dose Combination and Method of Manufacture." Additional patents covering the subject matter of the '988 Patent have been granted in South Africa in 2022 and Australia, Armenia, Belarus, and the Russian Federation in 2024. Three further patents have been accepted in Canada, New Zealand, and Israel and will issue in the near future. In addition to the foregoing, CardioPharma is pursuing additional patents in major markets throughout the world, all of which together will bolster CardioPharma's global presence for the products covered by the patent grants. The 20-year term for all of the patents runs through April 17, 2039.

CardioPharma Pipeline

CardioPharma's pipeline products contain some of the world's most consumed, individually dispensed medications for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. The lead product, CardiaPill® is a unique formulation combining a cholesterol modifying agent ("statin"), an Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor (ACE Inhibitor) and anti-platelet agent. Statins moderate cholesterol levels and include products such as Lipitor®, Zocor®, Pravachol®; and Crestor®. ACE inhibitors reduce blood pressure and include products such as Altace®, Lotensin®, Capoten® and Accupril®. Pipeline products also include combinations using Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) as well as different statins and other anti-platelet agents. Simplicity of dosing, improved adherence and significant cost benefits for patients, providers and payors around the world are among the many compelling and well-documented benefits that make these inexpensive products so anticipated.

About CardioPharma

CardioPharma (www.cardio-pharma.com), Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on patent-protected combinatorial cardiovascular medications. CardioPharma's goal is to create drugs that make it easier and more cost-effective for doctors and their patients to reduce the morbidity and mortality of the world's number one killer – cardiovascular disease. The products are unique to the global pharmaceutical industry – highly cost-effective with proven efficacy; providing both patient and provider convenience; promoting adherence, while delivering superior clinical outcomes and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

Forward looking statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements including the prospective development, commercialization and regulatory approval in the U.S. and international markets. Words such as "expects," "plans," "believe," "may," "will," "anticipated," "intended" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the Company's ability to raise sufficient funds to bring new products to the global market.

