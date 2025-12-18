CardioPharma Requests Applications to Investigate the Non-Cardiovascular Benefits of CVD Polypills

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioPharma, Inc. (the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on combinatorial drug development for cardiovascular diseases, is seeking applications for secondary analyses of existing datasets to investigate the non-cardiovascular (non-CVD) benefits of the CVD polypill (3 or more medications). While the polypill (fixed-dose combination therapy) is primarily intended for CVD prevention and treatment, emerging evidence suggests potential broader health benefits. This funding opportunity invites investigators to explore these effects, determine how much is mediated by CVD improvements versus direct benefits, and evaluate outcomes in both primary and secondary prevention settings.

Dr. Frank Snyder, Chief Medical Officer, stated, "the medical literature has researched and published extensively on the myriad benefits of cardiovascular polypills for years," continuing, "the primary benefits of adherence, safety and efficacy are well known – we want to push our understanding beyond that."

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and CardioPharma Scientific Advisory Board member, Dr. Elsayed Soliman, notes, "Our interest is piqued by the broader potential benefits beyond traditional cardiovascular disease - extending to Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, cognitive decline, cerebral vascular disease including stroke, peripheral vascular disease, chronic kidney disease as well as, potentially, certain ophthalmologic conditions."

"By formally commissioning research into these potential non-cardiovascular benefits, CardioPharma is seeking to expand the understanding of how combinatorial cardiovascular medications may benefit less traditional disease states," according to CFO Roy Stimits, "which could benefit an entire new group of patients."

CardioPharma's Dr. Daniel Gregory continued, "the global need for these inexpensive medications delivered in a convenient and cost-effective polypill is great. Despite the limited availability in much of the world, this research may help expand patient access by demonstrating even greater need."

CardioPharma is dedicated to bringing innovative cardiovascular fixed-dose combinations to markets around the world. Investigators are invited to apply starting February 15, 2026. Further information is available at: https://www.cardiopharma.com/call-for-applications-exploring-the-non-cardiovascular-benefits-of-the-cvd-polypill/

CardioPharma Pipeline

CardioPharma's pipeline products contain some of the world's most consumed, individually dispensed medications for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. The lead product, CardiaPill® is a unique formulation combining a cholesterol modifying agent ("statin"), an Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor (ACE Inhibitor) and anti-platelet agent. Statins moderate cholesterol levels and include products such as Lipitor®, Zocor®, Pravachol®; and Crestor®. ACE inhibitors reduce blood pressure and include products such as Altace®, Lotensin®, Capoten® and Accupril®. Pipeline products also include combinations using Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) as well as different statins and other anti-platelet agents. Simplicity of dosing, improved adherence and significant cost benefits for patients, providers and payors around the world are among the many compelling and well-documented benefits that make these inexpensive products so anticipated.

About CardioPharma

CardioPharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on patent-protected combinatorial cardiovascular medications. CardioPharma's goal is to create drugs that make it easier and more cost-effective for physicians and their patients to reduce the morbidity and mortality of the world's number one killer – cardiovascular disease. The products are unique to the global pharmaceutical industry – highly cost-effective with proven efficacy; providing both patient and provider convenience; promoting adherence, while delivering superior clinical outcomes and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

For more information, visit cardiopharma.com or contact Dr. Daniel Gregory [email protected]

