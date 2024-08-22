Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 2.18 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of heart specialty centers boost the market, AI Role and Impact, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing number of heart specialty centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances. However, high cost of stress testing devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., COSMED Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, InBody Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nasiff Associates Inc., Neurosoft, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, SunTech Medical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2181.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., COSMED Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, InBody Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nasiff Associates Inc., Neurosoft, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, SunTech Medical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market Driver

The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is witnessing significant growth as vendors focus on developing advanced products. Technologically superior cardiopulmonary stress testing systems enable precise diagnosis and assessment of cardiac diseases. SCHILLER AG's CARDIOVIT CS-200 Excellence and Philips' ST80i Stress Testing System are prime examples of such advanced systems. These systems offer features like wireless data acquisition, improved data quantification, and enhanced connectivity. SCHILLER's CARDIOVIT CS-200 Excellence boasts comprehensive algorithms for ECG interpretation and increased connectivity with various medical systems. Philips' ST80i Stress Testing System includes the Philips DXL Algorithm for sophisticated ECG interpretation and bi-directional network connectivity. Additionally, wearable medical devices, such as Omron Healthcare Inc.'s HeartGuide, are gaining popularity due to digital and wearable technology advancements. These devices continuously monitor vital signs and process data through algorithms to determine stress levels, enhancing home care settings. Vendors are concentrating on creating smart wearable devices for continuous stress monitoring with specific indications, like elevated blood pressure.

The Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of heart and lung conditions, particularly among athletes, elderly population, and those with cardiovascular disease. These tests help monitor arterial pressure, venous return, and identify arrhythmias, valve imbalances, and other cardiovascular conditions. With increasing healthcare spending, there is a growing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques like high-sensitivity ECG equipment and portable devices. Conditions such as coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, myocardial infection, and congenital heart defects can lead to heart attacks and high mortality rates. Physicians use stress ECG, treadmill tests, and pulse oximeters to diagnose these conditions and manage heart rate, heart rhythm, and blood pressure. Market expansion is driven by lifestyle diseases like obesity, which increase hospital admissions and healthcare facility visits. Artificial intelligence and wearable technologies are also transforming the industry by improving functional capacity assessment and disease identification. Overall, the market is expected to grow as healthcare professionals continue to prioritize early detection and effective management of cardiovascular conditions.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Cardiopulmonary stress testing is a crucial diagnostic tool for assessing patients with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Exercise stress testing, without imaging, is the preferred method for diagnosing cardiac abnormalities. ECG monitors and blood pressure monitors are essential components of these tests to detect irregular heartbeats and blood pressure fluctuations. Treadmills or bicycles are commonly used for exercise stress testing. However, the high cost of these systems restricts their use in medium and small healthcare facilities and home care settings. The expense of stress testing systems, especially those combined with echocardiography or nuclear imaging, increases patient out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, the potential risks associated with radiation exposure during nuclear stress tests may limit patient acceptance. These factors may hinder the growth of the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market during the forecast period.

The Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems market faces challenges due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular conditions such as coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, myocardial infection, and atrial fibrillation. Mortality rates from heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases continue to be a concern for physicians. Congenital heart defects and lifestyle diseases like obesity also contribute to market expansion. Hospital admissions due to these conditions increase the demand for diagnostic procedures like Stress ECG, treadmill tests, and ECG. Heart rate, heart rhythm, blood pressure, functional capacity, and disease identification are crucial parameters in cardiopulmonary stress testing. Heart failure patients and geriatric population are key focus areas. Smart technologies like artificial intelligence and wearable devices, integrated software systems, and diagnostic centers are driving market growth. Hospitals, specialty clinics, cardiology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers are major end-users. Challenges include ensuring accuracy and reliability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 CPET systems

1.2 Stress ECG

1.3 SPECT systems

1.4 Stress blood pressure monitors

1.5 Pulse oximeters End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

2.3 Diagnostic centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 CPET systems- Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems (CPET) are noninvasive diagnostic tools used to evaluate the heart and lung function during exercise. CPET, also known as CPX, is the gold standard for assessing patients with chronic heart failure. These systems are widely used to diagnose exercise intolerance and determine functional impairments. CPET systems are available in lightweight and portable versions, suitable for hospitals and clinics. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of CPET as a validated tool for heart failure diagnosis and its ability to simplify precise and reliable measurement of functional capacity. Quark CPET, developed by COSMED, is an advanced CPET system used for physiological response assessment to exercise. It provides high accuracy, reliability, and real-time analysis of pulmonary gas exchange. Optional features include 12-lead ECG stress testing, canopy nutritional assessment, and pulse oximetry. CPET is also used in sports cardiology to improve athlete well-being, training, and performance. The use of CPET in sports cardiology will further fuel market growth. CPET systems are essential tools for healthcare professionals to assess cardiopulmonary function and improve patient care.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems are essential diagnostic tools used to assess the functioning of the heart and lungs during physical exertion. These tests are crucial for athletes to evaluate their cardiovascular health and for identifying cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the elderly population. The tests measure various parameters such as arterial pressure, venous return, and heart rate response to stress. Conditions like arrhythmia, valve imbalance, coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, myocardial infection, acute myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, and congenital heart defects can be diagnosed using these tests. With the increasing prevalence of CVDs and the geriatric population's growing healthcare needs, the demand for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems is expected to rise. The portable device sector is witnessing significant growth due to its convenience and ease of use. High-sensitivity ECG equipment and advanced diagnostic techniques are also driving market growth. Mortality rates from CVDs remain high, making early and accurate diagnosis essential.

Market Research Overview

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems are essential diagnostic tools used to assess the functional ability of the heart and lungs during physical exertion. These tests are crucial for athletes, elderly population, and individuals with cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, myocardial infection, arrhythmia, valve imbalance, congenital heart defect, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure. The market for these systems is expanding due to increasing healthcare spending, rising obesity rates, and increasing hospital admissions for cardiovascular conditions. The systems include high-sensitivity ECG equipment, pulse oximeters, treadmills, and stress ECG. The tests help identify cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery diseases, acute myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, and cardiovascular diseases. The portable device sector is gaining popularity due to its convenience and ease of use. Advancements in technology have led to the development of smart technologies, integrated software systems, and artificial intelligence in cardiopulmonary stress testing systems. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of heart rate, heart rhythm, arterial pressure, venous return, and functional capacity. Healthcare professionals use these tests to diagnose and manage various cardiovascular conditions, including heart attack, lifestyle diseases, and mortality rates. Cardiovascular centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, cardiology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers are major users of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems. The geriatric population is a significant market for these systems due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in this age group. The market for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the integration of wearable technologies and serum cholesterol level monitoring in these systems is expected to further drive market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

CPET Systems



Stress ECG



SPECT Systems



Stress Blood Pressure Monitors



Pulse Oximeters

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Diagnostic Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio