Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size to increase by USD 2.10324 billion; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2.10324 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.92%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market was valued at USD 4154.41 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of CVDs in this region, coupled with the presence of skilled physicians to conduct advanced diagnostic procedures are driving the growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market in North America. Buy the report

Company profiles

The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Biosensors International Group Ltd. - The company under this segment offers pioneering technology and proprietary technology. The key offerings of the company include various cardiopulmonary stress testing systems.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers various Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System called Cardiology Electrodes and Recording Chart papers.

COSMED Srl - The company offers various Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System such as Metabolic breath by breath, Metabolic CPET mixing chamber, and Metabolic REE with mask.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of heart specialty centers, rising incidence of cardiac diseases, and growth of insurance providers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of stress testing devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into CPET systems, stress ECG, spect systems, stress blood pressure monitors, and pulse oximeters. The CPET systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market vendors

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2103.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., COSMED Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nasiff Associates Inc., Neurosoft, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, SunTech Medical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

