CardioSight, Inc appoints Niv Ad, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioSight, Inc., developer of a revolutionary intravascular visualization and interventional platform, announces the appointment of Niv Ad, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Ad is an internationally renowned leader in cardiothoracic surgery. He is widely held for his contributions to minimally invasive cardiac surgical procedures and the development of various breakthrough technologies in percutaneous valves and AFib therapies. Dr. Ad has published more than 200 research articles in peer-reviewed publications and serves on multiple leadership positions and committees in the leading cardiothoracic societies. He is the past president of The International Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery and editor-in-chief of INNOVATIONS: Technology and Techniques in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery. He regularly speaks at prestigious scientific meetings and has given hundreds of professorship lectures worldwide. Throughout his career, Dr. Ad has been involved in many multi-center studies, including as the national principal investigator on several FDA trials. He has also developed national and international clinical practice guidelines for cardiovascular societies, ISMICS, AATS, and STS.

"What has been missing in intravascular imaging is the ability to directly visualize heart tissue and structure without the need for open heart surgery," said Dr. Niv Ad, Chief Medical Officer. "That's our mission here at Cardiosight and what we have accomplished with the first-of-its-kind CardioScope. I am proud of our work and look forward to getting these products to market."

"Dr. Ad is an icon in cardiac surgery, and we at CardioSight are blessed to have him on our team," said Steve Motes, CEO of CardioSight. "He is globally recognized for his work in Afib and Transcatheter technologies, to name a few, and is also a brilliant entrepreneur and thought leader. He and Dr. Pedro del Nido developed the product into what it is today, and their combined contributions will help to revolutionize intravascular visualization in cardiac surgery and interventional procedures.

"Dr. Niv Ad is a recognized authority in minimally invasive surgery, particularly endoscopic mitral valve repair, and surgery to treat atrial fibrillation," said Dr. Pedro del Nido, Founder and Member of the Board for CardioSight. "He brings over two decades of experience developing novel procedures and devices and conducting clinical trials. He is a terrific addition to the CardioSight team."

"Dr. Ad has been involved in our development efforts since its inception," said Attila Meretei, CEO of MedRes and CardioSight Board Member. "With him joining CardioSight officially, we will have more access to his experience and wisdom. I am particularly excited about working with Dr. Ad and our other clinical advisors on new structural heart procedures that CardioSight's optical visualization will make possible."

About CardioSight, Inc

CardioSight is an emerging MedTech company that aims to provide surgeons and interventional cardiologists with a novel, first-of-its-kind intravascular visualization and interventional platform. The platform is designed to provide high-resolution near-field visualization to guide surgical instruments delivered through its working channel into the beating heart. It is intended to allow direct visualization of target cardiac tissues and instrument/tissue interaction and open the way to developing novel minimally invasive procedures.

