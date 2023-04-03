Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences Names Dr. Jing Dai as New Head of Cardiac Core Lab

Cardiovascular Imaging Expert to Lead Core Lab Services in Support of Clinical Trials

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As cardiac imaging becomes more integrated in both clinical practice and research, Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS) announced today the appointment of Dr. Jing Dai as the new Director of Core Lab Operations.



Dr. Dai is a highly accomplished medical professional with an impressive academic background, having earned both an M.D. and Ph.D. from Peking University Health Science Center. With expertise in angiographic and CT imaging, she has played a vital role in numerous clinical studies at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, evaluating a wide range of cardiovascular devices and technologies, including bare metal stents, drug-eluting stents, bioabsorbable scaffolds, drug-coated balloons, TAVR, and TMVR devices.



In addition to her clinical research experience, Dr. Dai has more than ten years of experience in the basic cardiovascular research field. Her research has made significant contributions to the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying atherosclerosis and dilated cardiomyopathy. Her dedication to advancing the field of cardiovascular research is reflected in her publications and her role as a reviewer for more than 20 prestigious journals.



"As the new Director of Core Lab Operations, Dr. Dai brings her wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the lab's efforts to advance the understanding of cardiovascular disease and improve patient outcomes," says Dr. Lorraine Rusch, CEO of CCS. "We are confident in her leadership, and that her dedication and extensive experience will prove invaluable to the continued success of the lab."



CCS was founded in 1997 as a cardiovascular specific Contract Research Organization (CRO) by Dr. Marvin Konstam and Dr. James Udelson of Tufts Medical Center. It has established itself as the CRO of choice for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies looking to conduct research to manage and treat cardiovascular diseases.



