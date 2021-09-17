Cardiovascular Devices Market Witnesses Neutral Impact with Growth Worth $ 32.06 Billion due to COVID-19 | Technavio

Download Sample Now!

The cardiovascular therapeutics market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors in the cardiovascular devices market are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market

Astellas Pharma Inc.

The company offers Lexiscan (regadenoson) injection for cardiovascular therapeutics patients who cannot exercise adequately for a stress test.

Eli Lilly and Co.

The company offers two types of Effient (prasugrel) tablets for cardiovascular therapeutics such as 5mg and 10mg.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The company offers Lanoxin Tablet for cardiovascular therapeutics which is indicated in the management of chronic cardiac failure.

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cardiovascular therapeutics market is segmented as below:

Product

Antithrombotic Drugs



Hypolipidemic Drugs



Others

Geography

Asia



North America



Europe



ROW

The cardiovascular therapeutics market is driven by increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. In addition, other factors such as the availability of advanced diagnostic methods and cardiac devices coupled with the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are expected to trigger the cardiovascular therapeutics market toward witnessing an incremental growth worth $ 32.06 billion during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

