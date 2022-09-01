Cardiovascular Drugs Market US$ 69.23 billion by 2030: Exclusive Reports by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market is expected to clock US$ 69.23 billion by 2030, according to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. Due to perpetual growth in the global incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and consistent efforts toward drug discovery and development.

The global cardiovascular drugs market has been analyzed from three perspectives: by drug class, indication, and region.

Market Driver

As the cardiac diseases are increasing there are many numerous important advancements which have been made in the past few decades, to mitigate its growing burden on the healthcare system worldwide. For, instance in January 2021 the FDA approved VERQUVO in the United States to lower the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure associated hospitalization. The drug is also used for outpatient IV diuretics in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure and an ejection fraction less than 45%.

Excerpts from 'By Drug Class'

According to drug class, the global cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into:

Anti-Hypertensives

Anti-Coagulants

Anti-Hyperlipidemic Drugs

The anti-coagulant category has driven the market forward. As anti-coagulants lowers the risk of blood clots, they may be able to reduce artery blockage. Anti-hypertensives are used to lower blood pressure. The use of anti-hyperlipidemic medications lowers triglyceride and cholesterol levels in the body, which lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Excerpts from 'By Indication'

The global market for cardiovascular drugs is divided into four categories based on indication:

Hypertension

Arrhythmia

Coronary Artery Disease

Hyperlipidemia

The market has been dominated by the high blood pressure or hypertension segments. High salt intake, along with high caffeine intake and an unfavourable sleep cycle, are the main causes of the rising number of high blood pressure symptoms. Arrhythmia, are characterized by improperly functioning electrical impulses in the heart. Factors contributing to the growth of this disease is growing prevalence of smoking, electrolyte imbalance, and increased alcohol use.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global cardiovascular drugs market therapy has been divided into four regions based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is the leading region in the global market for cardiovascular drugs. This is due to favourable regulatory conditions, and higher spending on cardiovascular medications. Additionally, the cardiovascular drugs market in North America is further expanding as a result of the rising frequency of cardiovascular disorders. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in the United States, heart disease claimed the lives of almost 697,000 individuals in 2020. The European market for cardiovascular drug market is characterized by increased instances of cardiac disordes, presence of many market players in this region and launch of many novel drugs. For instance, according to news released by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company in March 2022, the European Commission (EC) has authorised the marketing of Jardiance (empagliflozin) as a therapy for individuals with symptomatic chronic heart failure. With this approval, Jardiance is now the first and only drug approved for treating all adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure, including those with reduced ejection fraction. Asia Pacific cardiovascular drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to factors such as rising body mass index (BMI), declining physical activity, a high incidence of smoking, and poor eating habits. Additionally, the region consist of high patient population, and the rate of clinical trials is also high, which is an important influencing factor for the growth of the global cardiovascular drugs market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global cardiovascular drugs market are:

Amgen Inc

Baxter International Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

GSK Plc

Johnson & Johnson services, Inc

Merck & CO., Inc. (MSD)

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi SA

Bayer AG

Lupin Ltd

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Segmentation:

Drug Class Outlook:

Anti-Hyperlipidemics

Anti-Hypertensives

Anti-Coagulants

Indication Outlook:

Hypertension

Arrhythmia

Coronary Artery Disease

Hyperlipidemia

