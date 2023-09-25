Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market size to grow by USD 582.77 million from 2022-2027| Abbott Laboratories, FUJIFILM Corp., and General Electric Co. are some of the emerging companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market size is projected to grow by USD 582.77 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. Technavio's report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on major companies including Abbott Laboratories, Agfa Gevaert NV, Beijing Strong Guanyu Technology Development Co. Ltd., Central Data Networks Pty Ltd, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare, Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merative L.P., Optum Inc., Oracle Corp., RioMed Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG and SOFTLINK INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request free sample report now

Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market: Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers cardiovascular information systems such as Merlin.net Patient Care Network, myMerlinPulse Mobile App, and myMerlin Mobile App.

Cardiovascular Information System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by type (CVIS and C-PACS), deployment (Web-based and Onsite), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Cardiovascular Information System Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role in driving the market growth, contributing approximately 37% during the forecast period. One prominent factor fueling the adoption and expansion of Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) technologies in North America is the increasing emphasis on advanced medical solutions, coupled with a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Notably, countries like Canada and the United States are leading the way in promoting innovative healthcare tools, with CVIS emerging as a significant component within the broader healthcare landscape.

Cardiovascular Information System Market: Driver, Trend & Challenge

Driver - The increasing incidence of heart disease in developing nations is leading to a rise in treatment procedures, encompassing disease diagnosis and cardiac surgeries is driving market growth. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2020, severe aortic stenosis, mitral, and tricuspid regurgitation were detected in nearly 10% of individuals aged 75 years and above. This highlights the growing prevalence of heart valve diseases and coronary heart disease (CHD) in both developed and developing countries, increasing the demand for cardiovascular medical devices. Moreover, the expansion of the geriatric population further contributes to the rise in cases and subsequent treatment methods for cardiovascular ailments. Consequently, these factors are creating a positive impact on the Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market growth, during the forecast period.

Trends - A key factor shaping the cardiovascular information system market growth is the increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM).

Challenges - Data security concerns related to CVIS is one of the key challenges hindering the cardiovascular information system market growth.

What are the key data covered in this cardiovascular information system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiovascular information system market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the cardiovascular information system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiovascular information system market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

