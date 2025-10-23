Cardiovascular Logistics Positions Itself as the Premier Career Destination for Cardiologists Nationwide

CVL offers cardiologists the opportunity to elevate patient care, earn equity, and expand their impact within a growing physician-led network.

HOUMA, La., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), a physician-owned, physician-led cardiovascular platform, announced a national recruitment initiative inviting board-certified cardiologists to join its network of premier practices. The effort supports CVL's model of combining local clinical autonomy with the resources and scale needed to elevate patient care and operational excellence.

Cardiovascular Logistics

United by a mission to provide patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available, CVL unites market-leading partners across the United States, including Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Louisiana and Mississippi; First Coast Cardiovascular Institute in Jacksonville, Florida; Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, New York; Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Clearwater, Florida; and Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

CVL gives physicians local autonomy, a voice in national governance, and equity opportunities, all backed by enterprise-level resources such as advanced analytics, diagnostic technologies, and programs ranging from population health to virtual care. This structure fosters peer collaboration that improves outcomes and expands access for patients.

As CVL expands its national footprint, it is adding physicians across multiple subspecialties to meet patient demand and support service growth. Recruitment is conducted in partnership with Rave Health to extend reach and streamline candidate engagement.

Interventional, non-invasive, and electrophysiology cardiologists can learn more and express interest at https://info.cvlhealth.com/careers-at-cardiovascular-logistics .

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit https://cvlhealth.com .

Contact:

Katie Bergmann

866.303.6999

[email protected]

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics