Cardiovascular Research Consortium to Provide Access to Real-World Heart Care Data via the TriNetX Platform

"Until now, the biopharma industry has not been able to truly leverage the power and validity of the real-world evidence captured in electronic medical records, especially across a common searchable platform," said Brian Bromberek, Vice President, Clinical Operations at CRC. "CRC's direct access to the GEMMS ONE cardiovascular-specific EMR platform and other cardiovascular networks, along with TriNetX's leading edge analytics, can now enable the global biopharma industry to confidently advance their understanding of which treatments deliver the best outcomes and value for patients with heart disease."

Utilizing a common electronic medical record platform, CRC's network of cardiologists spans 30+ states and represents one of the largest searchable cardiology patient bases in the United States for real-world evidence research. TriNetX will aggregate CRC's cardiology data directly from its EMR, curate and map the facts to international standard terminology and make it available to query via TriNetX's cloud-based platform.

TriNetX's cloud-based platform, TNX™, provides on-demand access to longitudinal clinical data and a set of highly intuitive analytics capabilities, enabling researchers to explore and compare cohorts, including reviewing cohort characteristics prior to an event and comparing outcomes of interest after the event.

TriNetX has partnered with over 70 healthcare organizations, spanning 13 countries to deploy a global health research network which represents over 100 million patients which is constantly being updated.

"CRC represents our first healthcare organization member focused on a therapeutic specialty," said Maulik Mehta, Sr. Vice President, Strategic Business Development at TriNetX. "We are confident we can help them advance their goal of making their real-world data more accessible to the biopharma industry, universities, and other stakeholders in the field of cardiovascular medicine."

"We feel TriNetX's technology will enable us to take our unparalleled scale of cardiac patients, and the extensive daily clinical and financial interactions with those patients, to enhance our ability to provide the biopharma industry with a virtual 'living lab' to study heart disease longitudinally, prospectively, and securely," said Bromberek.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that optimizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the creation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real-time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. For more information, visit https://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About CRC

The CRC was founded in 2011 to oversee the formation of a nationwide consortium in response to cardiology practices' need to gain access to more innovative research protocols, program development, and expertise in research operations and training. Today, the network treats upwards of 3 million patients across 30+ states and all utilize the GEMMS electronic medical record system. They are a research-focused organization that works directly with biopharma companies on clinical and real-world evidence based trials. CRC's team has overseen more than 800 clinical trials and provides access to a nationwide 'living lab' through its ability to collectively capture, monitor, and query cardiology data across their entire network for both retrospective and prospective research initiatives. For more information, visit CRC's website at www.cardiorc.com.

Media Contacts:

TriNetX

Jeff Stoecker

Racepoint Global

(518) 265-8370

trinetx@racepointglobal.com

CRC

Brian Bromberek

(317) 669-2268

brian.bromberek@cardiorc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-research-consortium-to-provide-access-to-real-world-heart-care-data-via-the-trinetx-platform-300664511.html

SOURCE TriNetX

Related Links

http://www.trinetx.com

