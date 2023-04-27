Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 37.77 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiovascular therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 37.77 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 7.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods, and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia. Download a Sample Report!

Cardiovascular therapeutics market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

The global cardiovascular therapeutics market includes several large and small players that offer branded and generic cardiovascular therapeutics to cater to the growing demand from patients with cardiovascular diseases. Due to the expiry of patents of major drugs in the past few years, generic players are playing a significant role in the market, intensifying the competition among vendors.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Get a holistic overview of the cardiovascular therapeutics market by industry experts to

evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers cardiac resynchronization therapy and clinical treatment for patients who deal with heart failure.

The company offers cardiac resynchronization therapy and clinical treatment for patients who deal with heart failure. Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers lexiscan injection prescription medicine that goes into blood by an intravenous line to increase blood flow through the arteries of the heart during cardiac nuclear stress test.

The company offers lexiscan injection prescription medicine that goes into blood by an intravenous line to increase blood flow through the arteries of the heart during cardiac nuclear stress test. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers ACE inhibitors which are designed to prevent the body from forming angiotensin, thus helping to widen blood vessels and reduce blood pressure to prevent heart attack.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample

Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand business operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom

report.

Cardiovascular therapeutics market - Market Segmentation:

This cardiovascular therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (antithrombotic drugs, hypolipidemic drugs, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World).

The market share growth by the antithrombotic drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. These medications being used more frequently to treat various cardiovascular diseases expands the market. A biological phenomenon called thrombogenesis denotes the development of a blood clot, which involves the two processes of coagulation and platelet aggregation. This results in these medications to further divide into two groups anticoagulants and antiplatelet medications. For instance, the most frequently prescribed antiplatelet medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction is aspirin. Hence, such developments are anticipated to grow the segment share during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular therapeutics market - Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia significantly drives market growth.

The prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, which is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease, raises the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases with an atherosclerotic origin.

A serious medical condition called atherosclerosis affects the arteries that carry blood to the heart, and the presence of plaque within the artery wall or vessel wall is the primary cause of coronary artery disease.

Hence, factors like the increased incidence of atherosclerosis caused by the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are anticipated to benefit the global market for cardiovascular therapeutics during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

A strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) is an emerging trend in the market that is anticipated to fuel market growth.

The growing number of heart attacks is anticipated to boost demand for cardiovascular therapeutics, which will benefit the global market.

The demand for cardiovascular therapeutics also rises due to the prevalence of comorbid conditions, sleep, cognition, and physical imbalance among the elderly population.

Maintaining physical and functional ability in older adults is challenging. This is where cardiovascular therapeutic products become important.

Moreover, in the US, adults aged 45 years and above experienced a 10.9% incidence rate of CHD in 2019, according to the CDC.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Key Challenges:

The side effects associated with cardiovascular therapeutics are a major challenge for the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Small molecules like calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, antiplatelet agents, nitrates, and statins, which lower cholesterol, dominate the global market.

Among all of these, statins are the main treatment for cardiovascular conditions with an atherosclerotic etiology. It can have potential side effects despite being therapeutically effective.

For instance, ZOCOR (simvastatin), a medication used to lower cholesterol, is categorized as a statin and is used as a supplement to diets and exercises. It reduces the blood level of LDL cholesterol.

Hence, such challenges hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about various other market challeneges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cardiovascular therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market vendors

17,000+ market research reports and market intelligence : Gain instant access withing

MINUTES.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.5 billion between 2021 to 2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93%. This diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and home setting) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The prevalence of hypertension is increasing globally, leading to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

The cardiovascular catheters market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The cardiovascular catheters market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.97 billion. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cardiovascular therapeutic catheters and cardiovascular diagnostic catheters), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers are notably driving the market growth.

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 53% Key countries US, Mexico, Russia, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cardiovascular therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cardiovascular therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Antithrombotic drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Antithrombotic drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Antithrombotic drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Antithrombotic drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Antithrombotic drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hypolipidemic drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hypolipidemic drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hypolipidemic drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hypolipidemic drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hypolipidemic drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 119: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 123: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.6 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Bayer AG

Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 135: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 138: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.9 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 140: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 153: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.13 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 156: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 159: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 161: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 166: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 171: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 175: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio