Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 37.77 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia to drive market growth - Technavio

Apr 27, 2023, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiovascular therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 37.77 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 7.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods, and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia. Download a Sample Report!
Cardiovascular therapeutics market Vendor Analysis:
The global cardiovascular therapeutics market includes several large and small players that offer branded and generic cardiovascular therapeutics to cater to the growing demand from patients with cardiovascular diseases. Due to the expiry of patents of major drugs in the past few years, generic players are playing a significant role in the market, intensifying the competition among vendors.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Vendor Offerings -
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers cardiac resynchronization therapy and clinical treatment for patients who deal with heart failure.
- Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers lexiscan injection prescription medicine that goes into blood by an intravenous line to increase blood flow through the arteries of the heart during cardiac nuclear stress test.
- AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers ACE inhibitors which are designed to prevent the body from forming angiotensin, thus helping to widen blood vessels and reduce blood pressure to prevent heart attack.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Cardiovascular therapeutics market - Market Segmentation:
This cardiovascular therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (antithrombotic drugs, hypolipidemic drugs, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World).
- The market share growth by the antithrombotic drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. These medications being used more frequently to treat various cardiovascular diseases expands the market. A biological phenomenon called thrombogenesis denotes the development of a blood clot, which involves the two processes of coagulation and platelet aggregation. This results in these medications to further divide into two groups anticoagulants and antiplatelet medications. For instance, the most frequently prescribed antiplatelet medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction is aspirin. Hence, such developments are anticipated to grow the segment share during the forecast period.
Cardiovascular therapeutics market - Market Dynamics:
Key DRIVERS:
- The rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia significantly drives market growth.
- The prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, which is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease, raises the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases with an atherosclerotic origin.
- A serious medical condition called atherosclerosis affects the arteries that carry blood to the heart, and the presence of plaque within the artery wall or vessel wall is the primary cause of coronary artery disease.
- Hence, factors like the increased incidence of atherosclerosis caused by the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are anticipated to benefit the global market for cardiovascular therapeutics during the forecast period.
Major Trends:
- A strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) is an emerging trend in the market that is anticipated to fuel market growth.
- The growing number of heart attacks is anticipated to boost demand for cardiovascular therapeutics, which will benefit the global market.
- The demand for cardiovascular therapeutics also rises due to the prevalence of comorbid conditions, sleep, cognition, and physical imbalance among the elderly population.
- Maintaining physical and functional ability in older adults is challenging. This is where cardiovascular therapeutic products become important.
- Moreover, in the US, adults aged 45 years and above experienced a 10.9% incidence rate of CHD in 2019, according to the CDC.
- Hence, such factors drive the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Key Challenges:
- The side effects associated with cardiovascular therapeutics are a major challenge for the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market during the forecast period.
- Small molecules like calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, antiplatelet agents, nitrates, and statins, which lower cholesterol, dominate the global market.
- Among all of these, statins are the main treatment for cardiovascular conditions with an atherosclerotic etiology. It can have potential side effects despite being therapeutically effective.
- For instance, ZOCOR (simvastatin), a medication used to lower cholesterol, is categorized as a statin and is used as a supplement to diets and exercises. It reduces the blood level of LDL cholesterol.
- Hence, such challenges hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cardiovascular therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market vendors
Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 37.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.65
Regional analysis
Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 53%
Key countries
US, Mexico, Russia, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
