Cardknox Announces Comprehensive Mobile Payment Solution Featuring Enhanced Cardknox Mobile App, Card Reader, and Mobile SDK

HOWELL, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, a leading developer-friendly omnichannel payment gateway, today announced the launch of its upgraded Cardknox Mobile App and ID TECH VP3300 card reader, along with a robust mobile software development kit (SDK) to integrate Cardknox payment processing capabilities with third-party apps. Developed by ID TECH, the VP3300 is a 3-in-1 mobile compact card reader that supports EMV, magstripe, and NFC payments. With these innovations combined, merchants will benefit from a comprehensive, mobile point-of-sale solution that allows them to accept, review, and manage payments all in one convenient location with the latest in secure, contactless payment hardware.

Perfect for retail businesses, food services, service providers, and many other industries, the Cardknox Mobile App and the ID TECH VP3300 all-in-one mobile solution provides a quick and seamless checkout experience and gives merchants the ability to securely process payments anytime, anywhere. Merchants have the flexibility to swipe, dip, tap, or key-in payment information, as well as the ability to capture and prefill card information using their mobile device's camera.

In addition to its mobile payment processing capabilities, merchants will benefit from the Cardknox Mobile App's wide range of transaction-management features, which include the ability to:

Instantly locate and view past transactions with easy search and filter tools.

Quickly and automatically send email receipts.

Adjust, refund, and void transactions with just a few clicks.

Generate powerful, on-demand reporting and analytics.

Schedule and process recurring transactions for predictable and on-time payments.

Securely store customer payment information.

Keep sensitive data off merchant servers and remain out of scope with built-in PCI DSS compliance.

Cardknox provides a suite of cutting-edge payment solutions built on its developer-friendly payment gateway for in-store, online, and mobile payment processing at competitively low rates — complete with white-glove, personalized support. In an effort to provide its developer clients with a no-hassle set-up process, Cardknox has also released a mobile SDK, now in beta, to easily integrate the Cardknox Mobile App's processing capabilities with third-party apps.

"We're excited to offer a mobile all-in-one point-of-sale solution that allows merchants to provide a frictionless checkout experience from their choice of device," said Mark Paley, Cardknox's Vice President of Sales. "Not only does this solution make use of tech-forward hardware, but it's also built using Cardknox's innovative payment technology. Plus, it includes a unique set of payment management tools for merchants and developers."

The Cardknox Mobile App, powered by the Cardknox payment gateway, is available for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information on the Cardknox Mobile App and the ID TECH VP3300 mobile point-of-sale solution, visit https://www.cardknox.com/mobile-app .

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com .

