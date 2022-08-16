Cardknox Announces Integration with the Verifone M400 and e285 Payment Terminals

These new device integrations add to Cardknox's expansive suite of supported hardware devices that offer access to competitive processing rates and an online transaction management tool.

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, a leading developer-friendly payment solutions provider, today announced its integration with the M400 and the e285, two payment terminals developed by Verifone, a fintech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment solutions. By offering support for the broadest range of terminal options, merchants are able to keep up with the latest consumer payment preferences for card-present transactions. At the same time, software developers and ISVs benefit from Cardknox's plug-and-play payment integrations for a wide range of POS and e-commerce systems.

With the growing demand for cashless and contactless payment options, these two payment terminals from Verifone bring merchants increased opportunities to capture sales while providing consumers with a frictionless payment experience. Ideal for the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries, the M400 and e285 terminals feature high-definition touchscreen displays, superior battery life, a range of connectivity options, and support for all major payment methods — including contactless, mobile, and EMV.

The M400 is the perfect countertop terminal for elevating the multilane experience. With a sleek, innovative design and a stunning multitouch display, this powerful device provides customers with all the latest payment technology. And for merchants on the go, the e285 handheld mobile point-of-sale is the perfect solution, featuring Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity and long-lasting battery life.

The Verifone M400 and e285 are seamlessly integrated with the Cardknox payment gateway and offer merchants an all-in-one retail solution with the capability to:

Integrate seamlessly: The M400 and e285 offer plug-and-play integration with the Cardknox payment gateway, one of the industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions that delivers fast processing at the lowest rates.

The M400 and e285 offer plug-and-play integration with the Cardknox payment gateway, one of the industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions that delivers fast processing at the lowest rates. Accept multiple payment types: Both devices support NFC mobile wallets, magnetic stripe, EMV chip, and contactless cards.

Both devices support NFC mobile wallets, magnetic stripe, EMV chip, and contactless cards. Intuitively manage transactions: Generate reports, locate transaction history, and process sales and refunds — all in one place with the Cardknox Merchant Portal.

Generate reports, locate transaction history, and process sales and refunds — all in one place with the Cardknox Receive in-house technical support: Cardknox clients enjoy white-glove customer service from its U.S.-based support center.

"Through our partnership with Verifone, we're excited to offer two new card-present payment processing options that can meet our merchants' needs across a wide range of industries," said Mark Paley, Cardknox's Vice President of Sales. "At Cardknox, we strive to provide cutting-edge hardware options so that our clients can always keep up with the latest trends."

To learn more about Cardknox's support for the Verifone M400 and e285, please visit www.cardknox.com .

About Cardknox

Cardknox offers a full suite of payment solutions for in-person, online, and mobile channels with support for a variety of payment methods. Merchants and developers alike choose Cardknox for its cutting-edge technology, white-glove customer service, and competitive rates.

About Verifone

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world's best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants alike. The company's global services platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security and handles 10.4B+ online and in-store transactions annually, totaling more than $440B. Trusted and recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, businesses choose Verifone for its global scale, local capabilities, omnichannel prowess, and solution flexibility. Learn more at Verifone.com.

Media Contact:

Cardknox

Shlomo (Steve) Weissman

Senior Vice President of Marketing

(844) 227-3566

[email protected]

SOURCE Cardknox