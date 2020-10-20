Cardknox Announces SNAP EBT Payment Processing Integration for Online Supermarket and Grocery Platforms

HOWELL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, the USDA rolled out its SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot so that online retailers could start accepting SNAP EBT cards from customers. Since then, demand for online grocery ordering has skyrocketed due to COVID-19, and at the same time, U.S. government funding of SNAP benefits has increased in response to widespread financial hardship.

Within this changing environment, Cardknox today announced that its payment gateway integration for e-commerce platforms now supports SNAP EBT payment processing online. As per the USDA's SNAP online purchasing requirements, SNAP merchants must integrate a digital PIN pad with their online storefront so that customers can securely enter their card's PIN at checkout, just as they would in-store. To meet this requirement, the Cardknox payment gateway now utilizes a digital PIN pad that's available through a Cardknox integration with the merchant's online shopping cart. The PIN pad is fully PCI-compliant to ensure that payment information is kept away from the merchant's server and thus protected from fraud.

Besides the requirement to integrate their e-commerce site with a payment provider like Cardknox that supports online PIN entry, retailers need to ensure that their website can carry out certain functionalities. Throughout this development process, Cardknox is committed to working closely with software developers, independent software vendors, and merchants to get online storefronts up-and-running fast with SNAP EBT processing capabilities.

"At a time when more and more people prefer to order groceries online, Cardknox is pleased to give merchants the ability to accept SNAP EBT cards online," says Yanky Weiss, Cardknox CTO. "Our e-commerce integration will enable online retailers to create a secure online grocery ordering experience that's accessible to consumers at every income level."

The Cardknox payment gateway can be integrated with a wide range of e-commerce platforms via its robust software development kit (SDK). Additionally, for those merchants who have a brick-and-mortar location, Cardknox can be integrated with leading POS systems and payment terminal hardware. With the help of a Cardknox integration, merchants are able to enjoy extensive support for many payment methods—such as EMV, magstripe, contactless cards, mobile wallets, eWIC, gift cards, and more—as well as competitive processing rates, advanced data encryption, and simple PCI compliance.

To learn more about Cardknox, visit www.cardknox.com.

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com .

