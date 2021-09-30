Cardknox Announces Support for ID TECH's VP8300 Payment Terminal, a Zero-Integration EMV Solution for Retailers

HOWELL, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, a leading developer-friendly omnichannel payment gateway, today announced its support for the VP8300, a new customer-facing countertop card reader developed by ID TECH, a global leader in payment peripherals. This plug-and-play processing solution brings merchants and independent software vendors (ISVs) the quickest path to EMV processing along with Cardknox's competitive rates, robust security, and advanced reporting capabilities.

VP8300 Integration with Cardknox and ID TECH

ID TECH's VP8300 device is an ideal terminal for merchants who need an attractive device that supports a wide range of payment methods, without the added complexity of a full-fledged terminal or PIN pad device. The VP8300 has a sleek and sophisticated design, and it accepts EMV, magstripe, and contactless payment methods.

As a zero-integration EMV solution, the VP8300 paired with Cardknox utilizes quick chip technology that speeds up payment transaction times and eliminates the need for a time-consuming EMV integration.

"Through our partnership with ID TECH, we're excited to offer an ideal payment processing option for retail merchants who want to improve their customers' experience without having to turn to more complex setup processes," said Mark Paley, Cardknox's Vice President of Sales. "Not only does this solution make use of cutting-edge hardware, but it also brings Cardknox merchants and ISVs a disruption-free path to secure payment processing."

To learn more about the Cardknox and ID TECH VP8300 payment solution, visit https://www.cardknox.com/vp8300-integration .

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a global leader in payment peripherals, with sales, manufacturing, and R&D facilities around the world. The company has become a well-established payment solutions provider with extensive experience in data capturing and encryption products and services. Designing dependable, feature-rich products have made ID TECH a leading supplier of Magstripe readers, mobile payment readers, contactless readers, smart card readers, barcode readers, POS keyboards, signature capture devices, PCI-compliant PIN pads, and other specialty products for OEMs, VARs, resellers, distributors, and key end-users. ID TECH provides both standard and custom solutions to support customer requirements. For more information about ID TECH, please call 1-800-984-1010 or visit www.idtechproducts.com .

