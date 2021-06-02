Cardknox Announces Support for Verifone's Next-Gen P400 Payment Terminal PIN Pad for Retail Merchants

HOWELL, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, a leading developer-friendly, omnichannel payment gateway, today announced its support for the P400 PIN pad by Verifone, a leading provider of best-in-class hardware for merchants around the globe. This advanced, high-performance payment terminal, combined with the Cardknox gateway, will allow merchants to accept a variety of payment methods while providing a faster, frictionless, and more secure checkout experience.

Cardknox Now Supports the Verifone P400

The P400, part of Verifone's Engage portfolio of devices, touts the latest next-gen features and functionality, and accepts a wide variety of payment methods. From increasingly popular mobile wallets and contactless payments to magstripe and EMV, the P400 allows merchants to accept payments however their customers prefer to pay. Additionally, with the P400's rich multimedia and commerce capabilities, merchants will be able to offer individualized loyalty rewards and discounts, personalized content, the ability to pay with points, and more.

"The P400 payment terminal and its advanced capabilities align with our mission to offer the most convenient, frictionless, and secure payment experience without the need for a lengthy integration process," said Mark Paley, Vice President of Sales at Cardknox. "This integration will provide immense value to our community of developers and merchants who want to improve the in-store checkout experience by offering a wider range of payment acceptance. This ability will prove increasingly valuable as customer expectations continue to move toward contactless payment methods."

The P400 offers the latest features and functionality, including:

A modernized design and colorful, angled touchscreen display

Tactile keypad and redesigned EMV slot for smoother card insertion and easy operation

The latest Linux-based OS, an open architecture, and a modern application framework

Advanced app capabilities

EMV and NFC acceptance

And more

This high-performing PIN pad device is suggested to replace the VX805, which recently entered end-of-life status.

By combining this advanced, customer-facing device with the Cardknox gateway, merchants and developers will have access to all of these next-gen features and functionality, in addition to enhanced security, fast processing times, competitive rates, and advanced reporting capabilities.

To learn more about the Cardknox and P400 PIN pad integration, visit: https://www.cardknox.com/supported-emv-equipment/

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com .

Media Contact:

Cardknox

Alex Varone

Marketing Supervisor

(844) 227-3566

[email protected]

SOURCE Cardknox

Related Links

http://www.cardknox.com

