Cardknox Expands Its E-Commerce Payment Solutions With Support For Google Pay

HOWELL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, an omnichannel payment gateway, known for its flexible and robust integrations, this year has directed much of its efforts toward supporting a wider array of e-commerce payment methods. Retailers who integrate with Cardknox will now have the ability to offer Google Pay as a payment method to their online shoppers at checkout.

Google Pay, available to Android users, is a digital wallet and online payment system that allows users to save their credit, debit, gift cards, and loyalty cards to the app in order to streamline and speed up the checkout process. Upon adding their payment information, customers are able to pay online from their mobile devices simply by using biometric scanning methods or by signing into the app. This saves consumers from having to enter their payment information each time they make a purchase. The service also keeps card data safe with security features like built-in authentication, transaction encryption, and fraud protection.

The addition of this payment option will allow online merchants who integrate with Cardknox to give their customers more payment options while increasing online conversions. By shortening the checkout process and reducing payment friction, mobile wallets have been proven to lower the rate of shopping cart abandonment.

As contactless payments, online commerce, and mobile commerce continue to grow in popularity, Cardknox has put an enhanced focus into helping merchants and software developers expand their payment method offerings. Over the past year alone, Cardknox has added Apple Pay, SNAP EBT online, and now Google Pay to the growing list of e-commerce and mobile payment options they support.

"We've always prided ourselves on offering flexible payment solutions, and that means supporting our merchants and software developer partners with the functionalities they need as shopping experiences evolve," said Cardknox Vice President of Sales, Mark Paley. "By adding this solution to our lineup, we look forward to being able to support merchants as their customers increasingly move online, and to allow our software developer partners to provide their clients with even more e-commerce and mobile commerce solutions."

To learn more about Cardknox's Google Pay online integration, visit www.cardknox.com/google-pay.

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com.

