Cardknox Gateway and Rent Centric Partner for a Streamlined Payment Solution for the Auto Rental Industry

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rent Centric, a leading browser-based rental software for the auto rental industry, announced today its seamless integration with Cardknox EMV quick-chip payments. With this new integration, Rent Centric users can securely process payments from a variety of compatible on-site and mobile devices.



Rent Centric

Rent Centric is a leading fleet management automation software for car, motorcycle, RV, and limousine rental businesses, including several Fortune 500 companies. The scalable software is accessible from a wide range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the Rent Centric app. As an omni-channel friendly gateway, the Cardknox payment solution is the perfect fit for Rent Centric's mobile-compatible software. And with it's easy plug-and-play quick-chip capability, integrating secure EMV payments into a browser-based system is now a breeze.



"Upgrading to EMV quick-chip processing can be challenging for businesses that use a browser-based software and want to avoid making big changes to their existing setup," said Yanky Weiss, CTO at Cardknox. "We're delighted that our flexible gateway can now equip auto rental businesses with quick-chip payment processing."

The Cardknox gateway also features advanced tokenization technology that keeps card data safe and simplifies Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance for businesses.

"The auto rental industry is particularly prone to chargebacks," said Alex Aryafar, Founder and CTO of Rent Centric. "By partnering with Cardknox, we can offer our users EMV processing and advanced fraud protection that will curb the threat of chargebacks. We look forward to seeing our clients benefit from this secure payment integration."

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omni-channel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the United States, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com.

About Rent Centric

Established in 1999, Rent Centric, Inc. is a Toronto-based vehicle provisioning, car rental, self-service, car share, and peer-to-peer management technology provider. Rent Centric delivers on-demand vehicle rental and car share management automation solutions, providing its users with a synergistic interaction among business owners, counter staff, distributor channels, and end client self-service needs for car rental or car share operations of any size or demographic. For more information, visit www.rentcentric.com.

