Cardknox Launches Its New Partner Portal in Beta

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, the leading developer-friendly payment solution provider, today announced the beta launch of its new Partner Portal. Developed as an online tool for Cardknox's sales agents, developers, and independent sales vendor partners to onboard and manage merchant processing accounts with ease, the new Partner Portal reflects Cardknox's focus on providing clients with the most user-friendly tools coupled with outstanding support.

Cardknox

The easy-to-use web-based application centralizes the entire payment integration and account management process: from lead management, to support ticketing, to application submissions. It's broken up into user-friendly modules where users can quickly access all of the materials, tools, and forms they'll need to maintain merchant accounts and add new ones. With the help of the new Partner Portal, Cardknox partners will be able to:

Create eApps (electronic applications) and complete the application process with ease

Quickly and efficiently add equipment and features to merchant accounts

Monitor the status of live merchant accounts

Generate tickets to ensure that merchants are provided with the proper assistance

Track leads and convert them into merchant profiles with the click of a button

Access all merchant application documents in one convenient location

Share lead information and statements with Cardknox's internal teams for rate analysis

As a premier payment solutions provider, Cardknox equips merchants in a wide range of industries with all the tools they need to process payments. Their lineup of payment technology includes a highly-flexible payment gateway that can be integrated with an extensive array of software and hardware, as well as several standalone processing solutions like their hosted online form and interactive voice response system. In addition to their payment technology, Cardknox's in-house teams offer all the services of a full-fledged merchant services provider: personalized rate reviews, PCI compliance and security support, technical support and troubleshooting, and much more.

Through their experience working with ISVs, developers, and sales agents, Cardknox recognized a need to improve their partners' merchant account management capabilities. The revamped Partner Portal is the response to that need, and it's all part of Cardknox's ongoing commitment to providing clients with a superb, hassle-free experience, according to VP of Sales, Mark Paley.

"We created the new Partner Portal to save our partners' valuable time so they can focus on bringing their customers an outstanding experience," Paley said. "Our beta testers have found a lot of value in the upgrades we've made so far in terms of ease-of-use and efficiency, and we're excited for all of our ISVs and sales agents to begin to experience these benefits as well."

To learn more about Cardknox's developer-friendly payment processing solutions, click here .

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com .

Media Contact:

Chaya Poltorak

Director of Marketing and Product

(844) 227-3566

[email protected]

SOURCE Cardknox

Related Links

http://www.cardknox.com

