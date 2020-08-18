Cardknox Payment Gateway is Now Fully Integrated with the PAX A920 and A80 Payment Terminals

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the right payment processing hardware and software can make all the difference for merchants who are looking to improve their checkout process, streamline operational tasks, and cut overhead costs. To help merchants enjoy all these benefits and many more, and to provide software developers with a payment integration that supports the broadest range of terminal options, Cardknox today announced its latest certifications with the PAX A920 and PAX A80 terminals.

As a leading omnichannel payment gateway, Cardknox can be integrated with an extensive array of POS systems, payment terminals, and e-commerce platforms to support advanced payment processing solutions for in-store and online. Cardknox's end-to-end processing experience equips merchants with all the tools and resources they need to accept payments seamlessly and efficiently—such as industry-leading rates, self-service reporting capabilities in the Cardknox Merchant Portal, and hands-on customer service for all things payments.

Ideal for the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries, the PAX A920 and PAX A80 terminals feature high-definition touchscreen displays, superior battery life, a range of connectivity options, and support for all major payment methods. While the PAX A920's lightweight and ergonomic design makes it ideal for processing payments away from the counter, the PAX A80 is primarily intended for countertops yet it is still compact enough to be carried. Both devices feature built-in readers for magnetic stripe, contactless, and EMV chip payment methods, as well as a printer and camera. Additionally, both terminals can be customized with apps from the PAXSTORE app marketplace to support POS capabilities.

"Cardknox is excited to add these two cutting-edge devices to its lineup of supported hardware," says Cardknox CTO Yanky Weiss. "By supporting such a wide range of terminal options, our merchants are able to tap into Cardknox's benefits while using the payment terminal that best supports their needs. And at the same time, developers and independent software vendors can appreciate having the flexibility to easily build custom payment integrations that utilize the latest hardware."

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com .

