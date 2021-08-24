Cardknox Unveils Cardknox Go, Its Proprietary, End-to-End Payment Facilitator Solution for Developers

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, a leading developer-friendly payment technology provider, today announced the release of its payment facilitator (payfac) model, Cardknox Go. As a comprehensive payment facilitator platform, Cardknox Go gives developers, ISVs, and VARs the ability to onboard merchant accounts easily and in record time, who in turn can provide their merchants with the benefits of flat-rate pricing and scalable payment solutions. Cardknox Go delivers flexibility with payment options for in-store, online, and mobile devices, as well as support for a variety of payment methods.

The Cardknox Go payfac model offers merchants and developers many advantages as compared to the traditional merchant services model. Significantly, Cardknox Go accounts can be onboarded in a matter of minutes, rather than days or weeks. Additionally, developers experience unprecedented control over their clients' processing accounts.

This latest offering in Cardknox's extensive lineup of payment processing solutions reflects the company's commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience. While merchants benefit from customizable payment technology and competitive rates, ISVs will enjoy easy integrations and sub-account management as well as generous revenue-sharing opportunities. Additionally, both ISVs and merchants will have access to white-glove customer support.

Operating as a payment facilitator through Cardknox Go allows ISVs and VARs to:

Provide their merchants with the fastest account onboarding times and real-time payment acceptance approvals, along with powerful transaction insights and management via the Cardknox Merchant Portal.

Benefit from an industry-leading revenue sharing model.

Offer clients a world-class payment experience at flat-rate pricing with no monthly fees.

Easily integrate payment processing technology using a plug-and-play SDK that allows for set up with just a few lines of code.

Access the Cardknox Partner Portal, an advanced online platform that centralizes the entire payment integration and account management process.

Receive ongoing white-glove phone support for themselves and their merchants — all from Cardknox's US-based call center.

"We're excited to launch this solution at a time when payment technology plays an instrumental role in the success of so many businesses," says Mark Paley, VP of Sales at Cardknox. "We're confident that our clients will enjoy the ease and speed of setting up Cardknox Go accounts, as well as our suite of omnichannel solutions."

Cardknox Go is available today. To learn more visit www.cardknox.com/cardknox-go/ .

About Cardknox

Cardknox is an omnichannel payment gateway that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Offering flexible payment solutions and innovative technology to qualify transactions for the lowest interchange rates, Cardknox serves thousands of partners and customers across every major industry throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.cardknox.com .

