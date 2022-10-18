Cardless and Simon® Launch Premium Retail Credit Card on American Express Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based financial technology firm, Cardless , Inc., and Simon , a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations in the United States, have agreed to launch the Simon® American Express® Credit Card from Cardless.

Once launched, Cardmembers will receive up to 3 percent back on all eligible purchases made at Simon destinations and up to 1.5 percent back on all other purchases. Additionally, Cardmembers will receive up to 5 percent back on eligible purchases at participating Simon destination retailers, along with select online purchases. In addition, new Cardmembers will be eligible to earn a bonus worth $150 in statement credits after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.

"We can't wait to bring the Cardless experience to shoppers at some of the country's most popular retail destinations and its merchants," said Michael Spelfogel, President and Co-Founder of Cardless. "Simon's nationwide footprint and significant connectivity with its shoppers, along with our digital-native platform and unique benefits available through our agreement with American Express, will make this a must-have card for consumers across the United States."

Upon approval, the Simon® American Express® Credit Card from Cardless will be available to Cardmembers instantly via the Cardless mobile app, with a physical card arriving by postal mail. Consumers will be able to apply for an account using their smartphone, and, if approved, will receive instant access to their virtual card, enabling online and in-person contactless purchases.

"Our collaboration with Cardless and American Express will make it possible to engage Simon shoppers in a whole new way, giving them the opportunity to shop more and earn more with the Simon credit card," said Mikael Thygesen, Chief Marketing Officer, Simon. "It gives Simon and our tenants an opportunity to better understand our shoppers and drive incremental sales."

Cardmembers will also have access to select American Express benefits, including offers from Simon retailers and third-party merchants via Amex Offers, as well as benefits that come with Cardless cards on the American Express network.

"The way consumers experience retail has changed so much over the last several years, opening up new opportunities to engage, attract, and deepen the relationships between shoppers and the premium retail brands they love," said William Stredwick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Network Services North America, American Express. "This new card will give consumers more for their spend at Simon property retailers across the U.S., and we're proud to extend the unique benefits of the American Express network to Simon shoppers. This will be a digital-first credit card with great value that speaks strongly to the next generation of retail spenders."

The upcoming Simon® American Express® Credit Card from Cardless will be the first program developed by Cardless on the American Express network and will offer additional rewards to Cardmembers engaging with Cardless's digital-first mobile payments platform.

Simon is making an investment in Cardless, which follows a recent investment from Amex Ventures, American Express' strategic investment group, and Cardless's completed $40 million Series B round.

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of cobrand credit card product development. Cardless has raised over $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves. Cards issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

