Cardless Appoints Fintech Executive Fitz Tepper as Chief Operating Officer

Tepper will spearhead day-to-day company-wide operations, provide strategic leadership, and oversee the compliance, operations and marketing functions.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based financial technology firm, Cardless, Inc. today announced it has appointed Fitz Tepper as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Tepper will be the first COO for the fintech company, joining the team to oversee, optimize, and grow Cardless as the company continues to expand its offerings and partnerships.

Tepper joins Cardless from investment platform Rally where he served as Vice President of Operations. As the first executive hire, Tepper oversaw the day-to-day operations of the company as well as led legal and regulatory strategy for new products and features. During his tenure, Rally raised $50M across three rounds of equity funding and onboarded hundreds of thousands of users. A graduate of Fordham University School of Law, Tepper is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar, and serves on the Board of Trustees of The Haverford School.

Tepper brings fintech and regulatory leadership, as well as entrepreneurial expertise to this new role as Chief Operating Officer. Tepper will play a key role in further operationalizing the speed, ease and customizability that Cardless is known for when working with brands to build a co-branded product.

"As Cardless continues our work enabling companies to launch co-branded credit cards, I'm excited for Fitz to drive Cardless' mission and brand awareness forward as we continue to scale," said Michael Spelfogel, Co-Founder & President of Cardless. "Fitz has a proven track record in the fintech space. I'm excited for him to lead at Cardless and work closely with our partner brands."

"It's rare for startups in the financial technology space to have the stellar reputation and industry recognition that Cardless has", noted Tepper. "For example, Cardless' one-of-a-kind partnership with American Express lets us build cards for brands on the Amex Network. I'm excited to lead the team as we help one-of-a-kind brands build amazing credit card products and reward programs, customized specifically for their customers and ecosystem."

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of cobrand credit card product development. Cardless has raised over $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of the Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves. Cards issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC.

SOURCE Cardless