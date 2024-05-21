The Bay Area Fintech Company and One of the Largest Latin American Airlines Debut Avianca LifeMiles American Express® Card from Cardless and Avianca LifeMiles American Express® Elite Card from Cardless in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardless, Inc ., a San Francisco-based leader in financial technology, today announced its strategic partnership with Avianca Airlines' loyalty program LifeMiles to launch two new credit card products tailored for consumers in the United States. The two new credit cards are exclusively available on the American Express network. Prospective card applicants can now apply on lifemiles.cardless.com and can start to earn LifeMiles for their purchases upon approval.

Cardless, Avianca Airlines and LifeMiles Partner to Launch First US Credit Cards on the American Express Network

This partnership between Cardless and Avianca LifeMiles leverages Cardless' innovative financial technology and Avianca's extensive aviation network to enhance the travel experience for customers in the United States. Avianca, Colombia's largest airline and the second-largest in South America, boasts an extensive network of destinations across the Americas and was recognized as the world's most punctual airline in 2023. Avianca is also a member of Star Alliance and through LifeMiles, its loyalty program, members can accrue and redeem miles for travel to more than 1,300 destinations around the world. LifeMiles is one of the most award-winning frequent flyer programs in Latin America, with 13 Freddie Awards, and was voted #1 Reader´s Choice for Best Global Frequent Flyer Program by USA TODAY readers in 2023.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Avianca to launch the Avianca LifeMiles credit cards," said Michael Spelfogel, President and Co-Founder of Cardless, Inc. "This collaboration will provide greater access to rewards and deliver superior value to Avianca's LifeMiles customers in the U.S. as we expand our offerings into the Latin American travel sector."

Designed to cater to the evolving needs of Avianca LifeMiles members in the U.S, these new credit cards will enable users to accumulate LifeMiles — the rewards currency of Avianca — on everyday purchases, fast-track to Silver Status with Avianca and Star Alliance, and access various benefits to elevate their lifestyle and travel experience.

"Together with Cardless and American Express, we are pleased to launch excellent new credit card options for mileage enthusiasts," said Matt Vincett, CEO of LifeMiles. "The Premium card, I believe, is especially compelling, but both of our offerings give cardholders the ability to earn miles quickly, and then enjoy discounts when their miles are redeemed. We've even packaged-in an Elite status to make reward travel more enjoyable."

The Avianca Lifemiles American Express® Card from Cardless, with a $99 annual fee , offers generous rewards and benefits, including a bonus of up to 40,000 LifeMiles upon approval after spending $3000 in the first 90 days. Additionally, for every $1 spent with this credit card, cardholders can earn 2 miles on most purchases with Avianca or LifeMiles, 2 LifeMiles on restaurants & groceries, and 1 LifeMile on all other purchases.

The Avianca Lifemiles American Express® Elite Card from Cardless, featuring a $249 annual fee , delivers top-tier rewards and other benefits. Upon approval, elite cardholders can earn up to 100,000 LifeMiles as a bonus (that's 60,000 miles after $4,500 spend in first 90 days and an additional 40,000 miles after $25,000 spend in first 365 days), with ongoing opportunities to accumulate miles on every dollar spent. Elite cardholders also enjoy a complimentary monthly subscription to LifeMiles+ Lite, offering eligibility for exclusive perks like a 10% miles redemption rebate on Star Alliance flights, up to 25% miles redemption discount on Avianca flights, up to 40% more miles on LifeMiles hotels and LifeMiles Cars bookings made through lifemiles.com, and up to a 10% discount on hotels and car rentals on LifeMiles.com. Elite cardholders will also receive 500 miles per month in their account through their Lifemiles+ subscription, with the opportunity to subscribe for a higher tier Lifemiles+ subscription with a reduced monthly.

"This collaboration with Cardless and Avianca Airlines underscores our dedication to providing travelers with innovative solutions and premium experiences that enhance their journeys. Our continued work with fintechs helps companies like Avianca LifeMiles bring their payment products to life on our global payments network," said William Stredwick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Network Services North America at American Express.

Both credit cards offer a fast-track to Silver status with Avianca upon approval, granting access to a range of travel benefits through LifeMiles, including:

30% bonus miles accrued on Avianca flights for Silver status elite members

Priority services such as check-in, boarding, and baggage handling

Complimentary lounge passes, companion passes for Avianca's 12 VIP lounges

Additional checked baggage allowance and 10% discount on premium seat purchases

Star Alliance Silver status perks including priority reservations waitlist & priority stand-by on Star Alliance eligible flights

To learn more about all the benefits available for Avianca LifeMiles Silver status members, click here .

About Cardless

Cardless is the leading fintech innovator in co-branded credit card product development, serving the credit card needs of Simon Property Group, LATAM Airlines, and other major organizations. Cardless is backed by Activant Capital, Pear VC, Commerce Ventures, HNVR, Clocktower, Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy, the ownership of the Boston Celtics, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health. Cards are issued by First Electronic Bank. For more information, please visit cardless.com.

About Avianca

Avianca is a company that comprises Avianca- a Star Alliance member- LifeMiles, and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation, Avianca is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America, with over 104 years of operation since 1919. It has one of the largest air operations in Latin America with 147 routes, nearly 710 daily flights, and a fleet of 140 Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting over 75 destinations in 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2023, Avianca ranked first in the "Global Airlines" category in the punctuality index of the specialized consulting firm Cirium and transported more than 32.2 million customers with the operation of over 213,000 flights. Its loyalty program, LifeMiles, is one of the largest in Latin America with over 14 million members and 600 partner brands. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a regional leader and the main operator in various markets in the Americas. More information can be found at www.avianca.com

