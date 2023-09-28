Cardless Unveils Enhanced Simon Card with 5% Cash Back at Every Store At Simon Centers

The Simon® American Express® Credit Card will now begin offering 5% cash back on all purchases made at Simon centers alongside 1% cash back on purchases made elsewhere.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardless, Inc., a San Francisco-based leader in financial technology, is announcing a game-changing upgrade to the Simon® American Express® Credit Card, providing shoppers with an unprecedented level of rewards. The newly enhanced card now offers an impressive 5% cash back on all purchases made at any store within Simon centers, including malls and outlets, coupled with 1% cash back on purchases made anywhere else.  To receive rewards during a statement cycle, cardholders have to use their Simon® American Express® Credit Card just five times.

Another standout feature of the enhanced Simon® American Express® Credit Cards is the addition of a cash back option. This empowers cardholders by allowing them to redeem their rewards as either statement credits or cash, putting them in the driver's seat of their savings journey and giving them more control of their rewards.

Michael Spelfogel, President and Co-Founder of Cardless, expressed his enthusiasm for the upgraded card, stating, "Our commitment is to continually enhance the experience for our valued customers. The upgraded Simon® American Express® Credit Card underscores our dedication to delivering unbeatable value and creating products that support our partner brands - in this case, working with Simon to create the best credit card to use when shopping at any Simon center.

This announcement heralds a new era in shopping convenience and rewards. With Cardless leading the way, the enhanced Simon® American Express® Credit Card is set to redefine how consumers shop and save.

For more information about the Simon® American Express® Credit Card and its new cash back program, please visit https://www.cardless.com/cards/simon.

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of cobrand credit card product development. Cardless has raised over $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of the Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves. Cards issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

