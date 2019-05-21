CardLogix Introduces BIOSID, Rugged Biometric Handheld Solution for Mobile Identity Verification

"Competitive pricing, a highly durable and compact design, multi-modal biometrics, and endless customization options are just some of the features that set BIOSID apart from the competition," said Sebastien Goulet, President & CEO at CardLogix.

The software communicates with secured contact and contactless smart cards that store AES-encrypted biometric data for instant 1:1 biometric matching against newly captured prints. Biographical data, photo ID, signature, and other digital information quickly display onscreen for visual inspection.

"The combination of digital authentication, biometric matching, and visual inspection with smart cards ensures highest-accuracy identity verification," said Tom Hope, Director of Sales at CardLogix. "With BIOSID, officers and guards can guarantee that a subject is who he or she claims to be with an easy-to-handle device from any location."

The tablet leverages IP67-rated waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and drop-resistant durability with a lightweight feel, making BIOSID fit for use in any environment. Users also stay connected with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GSM cellular services.

Additionally, BIOSID is a convenient mobile solution for enrollment. The software enables the instant capture of fingerprints, iris, faceprints, and signature. It also collects cardholder name, date of birth, eye color, age, and other biographical information. Users may write the information to the smart card directly or send it to a remote server over the cloud.

Today, customers can purchase BIOSID Verify with or without BIOSID Enroll. The hardware casing, software and smart cards are fully customizable by CardLogix to meet a wide range of needs across government, enterprise, healthcare, retail, event, and school campus applications.

About CardLogix Corporation

CardLogix is a full-service card manufacturer and software developer specializing in smart cards and secure technologies for systems integrators, governments, and businesses around the world. CardLogix sales consultants examine unique needs for custom-made cards and system integrations. Client needs range from hybrid smart cards with custom artwork to full-scale solutions, such as identity verification with biometrics, closed-loop payment systems, and electronic health records. CardLogix offers a wide range of services, including graphic design for card artwork and security graphics, chip embedding, chip programming, and software customization. For more information, please visit www.cardlogix.com.

