Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

News provided by

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Aug 25, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cardlytics, Inc. ("Cardlytics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CDLX). Investors who purchased Cardlytics securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CDLX.

Investigation Details

Cardlytics claimed to the market that its technology initiatives were "really paying off." However, on August 7, 2024, the Company's Q2 2024 financial results significantly missed its projections from just three months prior. The Company blamed the shortfall on "fast-paced changes to our technology platform." When questioned by analysts, the Company's management admitted that its technology issues had been known for "a quarter or two." Following this news, Cardlytics stock dropped.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Cardlytics securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CDLX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Also from this source

Calling All Kellanova (K) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Today

Calling All Kellanova (K) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Today

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Mars, Inc. ("Mars") and Kellanova (NYSE: K). Investors ...
Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta" or...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics