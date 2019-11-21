CarDon & Associates' CNAs Recognized with Prestigious Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two CarDon & Associates staff members were recently honored as recipients of prestigious medical awards. www.cardon.us.

Rachel Burianek, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Aspen Trace Senior Living in Greenwood, Indiana, received the Assisted Living Caregiver of the Year Award from the National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA), a professional association of and for Certified Nursing Assistants and a staff development partner for care centers across the nation.

Angie Hachmeister, a CNA at Brookside Village Senior Living in Jasper, Indiana, received the CNA of the Year Award from IHCA/INCAL, the state's largest trade association and advocacy group representing for-profit and not-for-profit nursing homes, as well as assisted living communities and independent living. The association provides education, information, and advocacy for health care providers, consumers, and the workforce on behalf of its more than 440-member facilities.

"Rachel and Angie are leaders in these communities and examples for the other nursing aides to follow," said CarDon Chief Operating Officer Gregg Gormal. "We are thrilled to see them get this much-deserved recognition for the high-quality, compassionate care they deliver. At CarDon, we pride ourselves on the way we treat residents like family. We're honored to receive validation of our efforts from these esteemed organizations."

About CarDon & Associates

Aspen Trace, located in Greenwood, Ind., and Brookside Village, located in Jasper, Ind., are part of the CarDon & Associates family of senior living communities throughout the Midwest. CarDon & Associates is a second-generation family-owned business based in Bloomington, Ind. Carroll and Donna Moore opened the first CarDon community in Greenwood, Ind., in 1977, with the vision to create a better alternative for area seniors. CarDon's vision is to provide residents with the greatest standard of senior living options and personalized care in engaging, welcoming and conveniently-located communities.

Contact:

Barbara Coles

bcoles@colesmarketing.com

SOURCE CarDon & Associates

Related Links

http://www.cardon.us

