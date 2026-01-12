CarDonationPlace.com Expands Nationwide Platform to Simplify Vehicle Donations and Increase Charitable Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarDonationPlace.com, a nationwide car donation platform, announced continued expansion of its online donation service designed to simplify how individuals donate vehicles to nonprofit organizations while increasing the share of proceeds returned to charitable causes.

The platform connects vehicle donors with a network of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, allowing donors to select the organization they wish to support and complete the donation process through a centralized system. The announcement comes as vehicle donation continues to gain traction as a charitable giving option across the United States.

According to industry data, tens of thousands of vehicle donors contribute more than $100 million annually to nonprofit organizations, highlighting the growing role of vehicle donation programs in supporting community-based initiatives.

Streamlined Vehicle Donation Process

CarDonationPlace.com operates a simplified donation process intended to reduce administrative barriers for donors. The platform accepts a wide range of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, and boats, regardless of condition.

Donors begin by selecting a nonprofit organization from the platform's network. They then provide basic vehicle information and schedule a pickup. CarDonationPlace.com coordinates free towing, typically within 24 to 48 hours, and manages required documentation, including title transfer and tax forms.

Following the sale of the donated vehicle, donors receive IRS Form 1098-C, allowing them to claim an eligible tax deduction. Donors can also track the status of their donation through the platform.

Increasing Funds Returned to Charities

A central focus of the platform is maximizing the portion of proceeds returned to nonprofit partners. According to the company, approximately 75–80% of the gross proceeds from donated vehicles are directed to the selected charities, a higher return than many vehicle donation programs.

The nonprofit partners supported through the platform represent a range of causes, including youth services, veteran support, healthcare initiatives, environmental programs, and educational organizations. Funds generated through vehicle donations are used by these organizations to support local and national programs.

Vehicles that cannot be reused are processed through environmentally responsible recycling channels to reduce waste and recover usable materials.

Nationwide Access with Local Reach

CarDonationPlace.com provides donation pickup services across all 50 states, allowing donors to support charities regardless of location. While the platform operates nationally, funds are distributed to nonprofit organizations serving communities throughout the country.

The company reports that thousands of donors have used the service to convert unused vehicles into charitable contributions, helping nonprofits secure funding without requiring direct fundraising from donors.

"Our goal is to reduce friction in the vehicle donation process while increasing the amount of funding charities receive," Alice Best, Head of Marketing of CarDonationPlace.com said. "By handling logistics and paperwork, we allow donors to focus on supporting causes they care about."

CarDonationPlace.com is a nationwide vehicle donation platform that connects donors with verified nonprofit organizations. The service coordinates vehicle pickup, documentation, and tax reporting while directing proceeds from donated vehicles to charitable partners across the United States.

