CARDONE VENTURES & 10X HEALTH VENTURES FILE A MASSIVE MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT AGAINST GARY BRECKA, SAGE WORKINGER, ULTIMATE HUMAN LLC, AND THEIR AFFILIATED COMPANIES

THE 68-PAGE FEDERAL COURT COMPLAINT INCLUDES TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT, UNFAIR COMPETITION, BREACHES OF EXECUTIVE SERVICES AGREEMENTS, MISAPPROPRIATING COMPANY RESOURCES, BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTIES, ETC.

MIAMI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardone Ventures LLC and 10X Health Ventures LLC filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit on December 26, 2024, in federal court against their ex-senior executives, Gary Brecka and Sage Workinger, as well as the businesses through which they have conducted unlawful competitive activities, Ultimate Human LLC, IJS Presentations LLC, and Turning Point Holdings LLC. The case has already been assigned to Chief United States District Judge Cecilia Altonaga.

The complaint includes Trademark Infringement, Unfair Competition, Cancellation of a Federal Trademark Registration, breaches of their respective Executive Services Agreements, misappropriating company resources, breaches of fiduciary duties, declaratory relief, and injunctive relief to prevent Brecka, Workinger, and their affiliated companies from competing directly against 10X Health and Cardone Ventures in violation of their past agreements.

The complaint alleges that Brecka and Workinger betrayed 10X Health and abandoned their duties to the company and its leadership. Brecka and Workinger clandestinely built a competitive business – The Ultimate Human – on the back of 10X Health's and Cardone Ventures' time, team, relationships, assets, and intellectual property, all while demanding millions of dollars in base compensation and commissions. While ostensibly still part of 10X Health's inner circle, Brecka went so far as to divert 10X Health business opportunities for his own gain and siphon 10X Health business to an entity owned by his daughter.

Brecka's and Workinger's disdain and disregard for their fiduciary duties, for the agreements they signed, and for the trust and support structure that propelled their success forced 10X Health to terminate their services on November 5, 2024.

10X Health has been forced to file this lawsuit in order to recover misappropriated company resources and ill-gotten gains from Brecka, Workinger and their companies; demand an injunction against further unlawful competition by Brecka and Workinger in the anti-aging and wellness space; ask the court for forfeiture of all profits made from unlawful exploitation of the "Ultimate Human" name and to enjoin further use of that trademark; demand triple damages for Brecka's and Workinger's intentional infringement of Cardone Ventures' "Ultimate Human Analysis" trademark; and show how Brecka and Workinger allegedly violated the Federal Lanham Act and Florida common law.

About Cardone Ventures

Cardone Ventures, co-founded by scaling experts Brandon Dawson (CEO), Natalie Dawson (President), as well as their partner, renowned entrepreneur and equity fund manager Grant Cardone, is a business consultancy and investor firm that specializes in helping small and medium-sized businesses scale to achieve exponential growth. With a mission to empower business owners with the tools and strategies necessary to increase their sales, optimize their operations, and enhance their team's performance, Cardone Ventures has become a pivotal force in the realm of business development.

Cardone Ventures offers a suite of business services, including business education workshops, consulting services, and business formatting, along with debt and equity investments. The firm's innovative approach is designed to align with the unique vision and goals of each client, ensuring personalized solutions that drive real results.

Cardone Ventures' commitment to excellence and proven methodologies has earned it a prestigious reputation in the industry, helping clients not only meet but exceed their ambitious business objectives. As the company continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial success across various sectors, shaping the future of businesses worldwide.

For more information about Cardone Ventures and how its cutting-edge services can transform your business, visit: http://www.CardoneVentures.com.

About 10X Health Ventures

10X Health Ventures is a pioneering company at the forefront of the health and wellness industry, dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals approach their personal health and well-being. With a philosophy rooted in the principle that optimal health is the foundation for a life lived to the fullest, 10X Health provides cutting-edge solutions and personalized health plans designed to empower individuals to achieve and maintain peak physical and mental performance.

The company's comprehensive approach to health combines the latest advances in medical science, nutrition, fitness, and technology to offer a suite of services that include state-of-the-art diagnostic testing, individualized treatment protocols, and ongoing support from a team of world-class health professionals. 10X Health's commitment to innovation and results has established it as a leader in the health optimization space, catering to those who strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in their health journey.

