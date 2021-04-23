Cardone Ventures Partners With Trion Solutions to Radically Transform HR Administration and Employee Benefits for Its 10X Community

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardone Ventures announces a new partnership with Trion Solutions, a nationally leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). This partnership will radically innovate and transform HR administration by fusing together Cardone Ventures' growth and scaling strategies with Trion Solutions' exceptional and tailored HR administration services.

"Not satisfied with mediocre or average, our clients demand remarkability and excellence. Trion Solutions is the most highly qualified, technically skilled, and truly remarkable PEO in the nation," says Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures. "So many businesses drift and eventually die out because the owner is drowning in the day-to-day. The owners work in the business instead of on the business. Trion Solutions enables thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs to scale and grow their business through efficient and bespoke HR administration. This partnership affords our 10X community the ability to leverage economies of scale to deliver Health, Dental, Vision and Life coverage to their employees at lower costs than many companies would not have access to."

"Everyone at Trion Solutions is thrilled about the partnership with such a world-class enterprise as Cardone Ventures," says David L. Stone, Trion President and co-founder. "We have an exceptionally high regard for its product and service offerings to businesses of all sizes, and we appreciate that the feeling is mutual about Trion Solutions. We look forward to helping Cardone's clients enhance the effectiveness and efficiencies in managing their payroll processing and other important HR services."

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures helps individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $50 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.

About Trion Solutions: Trion Solutions helps business owners and entrepreneurs get back to the one thing that really matters: growing the business. Its team of highly trained, experienced specialists helps small- to midsize companies relieve the stress and burden of payroll and HR administration, so they can remain focused on their core business. For large corporations, Trion serves as an extension of internal HR staffs to handle time-consuming tasks like payroll and taxes, benefits administration, workers' compensation, regulatory compliance and other HR issues.

