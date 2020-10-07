CardRatings Unveils Major Overhaul of its Credit Card Site

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CardRatings.com, a leader in credit card ratings, today announces the release of its fully redesigned homepage. As the world continues to evolve digitally, a comparison website must clearly present intuitive features and relevant information across its platforms. This update is the first in five years for the site. Among the changes are refreshed tables, new content and improved functionality.

"We reimagined our tools, content and tables to simplify the experience for consumers," says Brooklyn Lowery, senior manager and site editor for CardRatings. "Americans have been inundated with financial changes throughout the pandemic and we want them to have a productive and efficient experience when visiting our site for credit card and personal finance information. It's easy to disengage with so much negative news surrounding the recession, so we're making our articles more engaging and straight to the point. Our readers' time is valuable and these updates will help them find the information they need faster."

CardRatings has been a trusted resource for unbiased credit card reviews and ratings for the past 20 years and the website enhancements are part of the reason why. The complete redesign of the homepage, the final step in making the site entirely responsive, makes it easier for visitors to find the credit card that best suits their needs, browse independent reviews, read impartial content or find the best credit cards overall. The change to a responsive design means that CardRatings will respond to each visitor's unique device, whether mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop and provide a seamless experience for that reader. The last update for the desktop site was in early 2016, while the most recent mobile redesign was in late 2015. CardRatings' editors hope the new features will help consumers map out their financial plan to help them get back on their feet sooner as they navigate the pandemic.

CardRatings is also launching an e-newsletter in the coming weeks. The bimonthly email will provide subscribers with current news and timely content such as the newest credit card offers, product changes and strategies for maximizing credit card rewards.

"The e-newsletter will be a resource for our readers reflecting our mission: to provide every consumer -- no matter how they arrive at our site -- with the tools they need to find the credit card that best fits their lifestyle and budget," Lowery explains. Consumers can sign up for their free subscription at https://www.cardratings.com/#newsletter.

About CardRatings

CardRatings is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. CardRatings is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

CardRatings innovated online credit card ratings and has been offering independent ratings and reviews of credit card offers since 1998. The website collects and maintains data on more than 700 credit card offers and carefully compiles objective lists of the top credit cards by card type, making it easy for consumers to find the right card to fit their needs.



